Zahoree Has Built A Global Customer Support (CX) Powerhouse For Mid-Sized And Growing Businesses

San Jose, California, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies of all sizes turn to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation to enhance their customer experience, mid-sized and scaling businesses find themselves investing in cutting-edge technology only to abandon it due to a lack of expertise in implementation. That is why Zahoree , a global customer support outsourcing (CX) solutions company led by José A. González, has positioned itself as the missing link between AI-powered efficiency and human-driven customer engagement.







Initiated in Mexico in the year 2000, Zahoree has evolved through multiple technological shifts, beginning as an IT support and web development firm. By 2012, the company had incorporated in the U.S., expanding its capabilities into data analytics, predictive insights, and customer support. The company, originally known as Infolink-exp, rebranded as Zahoree in 2023 to reflect its growing emphasis on transformational customer experience (TCX), which is their unique formula.

“Over the years, we've built thousands of websites, supported countless end-users, and developed a deep understanding of what it truly takes to provide seamless customer support,” González explains.“We don't just implement AI; we integrate it with human expertise to create a balanced, high-impact solution.”

Zahoree specializes in supporting mid-sized and scaling businesses in the technology and the tech-enabled space, such as e-commerce, health tech, fintech, and IoT companies. Many of these businesses, particularly those in scaling mode, cannot afford the inefficiencies that come with poor customer support. That is why Zahoree goes beyond traditional customer service by not just solving problems but helping customers evolve. González illustrates this with an example:“When you buy a smart security camera, you're not just purchasing a product, you're learning how to install and integrate it with your smart home. You're becoming more tech-savvy. Our role in customer support isn't just answering questions; it's guiding users through this transformation.”

One of Zahoree's key differentiators is that it builds its own technology rather than merely licensing third-party tools. Their flagship products are Zahoree Virtual TeamsTM and ZWingmanTM AI Co-pilot, which they apply to agent training and assistance, and the delivery of CX insights to leadership. This allows them to customize solutions for clients and ensure that AI-driven automation is implemented effectively.“AI is powerful, but you can't just leave it to its own devices,” González warns.“If not properly managed, AI can generate misleading information or fail to resolve critical issues. That's why we take this hybrid approach.”

This synergy is particularly crucial for companies offering complex products that require customer education. Whether it's a medical device, an SaaS platform, or a smart home appliance, Zahoree ensures that customers are not just getting support but are becoming more confident and engaged users.

Despite being a mid-sized business, Zahoree has established a global presence, with operations in Mexico and Spain and a growing footprint in Egypt and the Philippines. This international reach allows the company to provide multilingual, culturally nuanced support while offering nearshore advantages for U.S. and Canadian clients.“Language automation is advancing, but at the end of the day, you still need human support for complex issues,” González notes.“That's why we have a diverse, global team that understands different markets and customer needs.”

As businesses continue exploring AI, González envisions a future where AI and human expertise coexist in a symbiotic relationship.“We deliver co-pilot solutions, where our AI assistants enhance human agents' capabilities rather than replace them,” González concludes.“Customer experience translates to trust, and businesses trust us to care for their customers. That's a responsibility we take seriously for us as well as our client partners. At the end of the day, that is the reason companies engage with us.”

