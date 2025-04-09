Globe Telecom Partners With Netcracker For OSS Transformation Services To Improve Operational Excellence And Deliver A S...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Netcracker Technology announced today that Globe Telecom, the leading telecom operator in the Philippines and regional associate of the Singtel Group, will expand its partnership with Netcracker for Service and Network Automation to achieve a higher level of operational efficiency, enabling Globe to better serve its customers with improved network performance and seamless digital experiences.

Netcracker will provide various services covering support for mission-critical processes such as order fulfillment, fallout management, service quality, proactive monitoring and performance management to accelerate Globe's business objectives, including growing its broadband business. The operator will continue to benefit from faster issue resolution and improved order processing time.

“In a hypercompetitive and rapidly evolving enterprise market, having the right partner is critical. We recognized Netcracker as a strategic ally in accelerating our OSS transformation-enhancing performance metrics, optimizing support costs and elevating customer experience. Its expertise strengthens our core operations and enables scalability across other business lines,” said Dennis Abella, Vice President and Head of Network Digitalization at Globe Telecom.“Through this collaboration, we have significantly improved our fulfillment process KPIs, reinforcing our commitment to broadband growth and delivering superior service to our customers.”

“We are extremely excited to continue our journey with Globe as they undertake this critical step to boost business efficiency and deliver more value to customers,” said Yaniv Zilberman, VP Strategic Accounts at Netcracker.“This is also an important milestone for us with the Singtel Group as we continue expanding our solutions with its affiliate companies.”

