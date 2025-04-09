Mark J. Golden To Step Down As CEO Of The Association For Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark J. Golden, FASAE, CAE, will step down as chief executive officer of the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) when his contract concludes on August 17.

"I'm proud of what we've accomplished in advancing ADLM's mission of 'better health for all through laboratory medicine,'" said Golden. "I leave an organization well-positioned for continued growth and lasting impact."

Dr. Anthony Killeen, president of ADLM, noted, "On behalf of the ADLM board of directors, our members, and our global community, I want to convey my deepest appreciation for Mark and his leadership over the past five years. He came to ADLM just as COVID-19 was upon us. He led the association with courage and determination and elevated the important work of our beloved profession and the ADLM brand across the world. We remain ever grateful to Mark for his immense contributions to our association and to laboratory medicine."

Golden joined ADLM in 2020, guiding the association through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and into a successful period of post-pandemic recovery. During his tenure, he led a comprehensive brand repositioning effort, including a successful name change to better reflect the organization's evolving role in healthcare.

"The medical laboratory holds an increasingly vital responsibility in improving patient outcomes," Golden said. "Integrating laboratory stewardship with adjacent disciplines - along with advances in data analytics - positions ADLM at the forefront of innovation in diagnostics, treatment, and care. It's been a privilege to be part of that progress. I leave behind a strong senior leadership team and a clear strategic path forward to realizing that vision."

Before joining ADLM, Golden served as CEO of both the National Society of Professional Engineers and the National Court Reporters Association. Earlier in his association career, he held senior executive and government relations roles at the Personal Communications Industry Association and the Association of Telemessaging Services International.

Golden is a Fellow of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and a past chair of its research foundation. He is also a recipient of ASAE's highest individual honor, the Key Award.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, ADLM has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit .

Christine DeLong

ADLM

Director, Editorial and Media Relations

(p) 202.835.8722

[email protected]

Sabrina L. Reilly

ADLM

Chief Membership and Market Development Officer

(p) 202.420.7625

[email protected]

SOURCE Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

