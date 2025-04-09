Orbital Materials Partners With Civo To Pilot Data Center-Integrated Carbon Removal Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud service provider is purchasing Orbital's tailored carbon removal system to advance sustainability and efficiency.

London, UK / Princeton, NJ, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbital Materials , a company that uses its proprietary AI platform to develop new advanced materials and technologies, and Civo , the company reimagining cloud computing, have announced a strategic partnership to pilot Orbital's carbon removal technology at its data center and support the development of new data center decarbonization and efficiency solutions.

This pilot comes in the wake of global AI policy announcements, including the AI Opportunities Action Plan recently announced by the UK government.

Data centers are currently responsible for approximately 1% of overall greenhouse gas emissions. The data center boom is projected to produce approximately 2.5 billion tons of Co2-equivalent emissions globally through the end of 2030, according to research by Morgan Stanley.

As part of the partnership, Civo will deploy Orbital's carbon removal technology for data centers and support its efforts to develop new materials and technologies to improve the sustainability and efficiency of data centers. Orbital will have access to Civo's data centers, to pilot and test these solutions.

“We are excited to partner with Civo to deploy our carbon removal technology for data centers which will help the data center industry transition to a more sustainable future. Our partnership with Civo will accelerate the development of our data center decarbonization and efficiency technologies,” said Jonathan Godwin, CEO and Co-Founder of Orbital.

Orbital has already achieved a 10x improvement in the performance of its carbon capture material through the use of its AI platform - an order of magnitude faster than traditional development and breaking new ground in carbon removal efficacy. Orbital plans to deploy and test its carbon removable technology at Civo's UK-based data center by the end of 2025. As part of the partnership, Civo will provide Orbital with a high performance compute cluster with H200 NVIDIA GPUs to support its AI model training.

"We are thrilled to partner with Orbital Materials, a true innovator in the field of sustainable materials and technologies. Together, we can make a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions and driving a more sustainable future for our planet. With the growing investment in UK data centers and the UK government's AI action plan, we must implement solutions now to reduce the environmental impact of the UK's expanding data center capacity,” said Mark Boost, CEO of Civo.

Better advanced materials, such as semiconductors, batteries, and catalysts, are the building blocks of the next generation of transformational technologies. However, the development of advanced materials and technologies has historically taken years, even decades, of slow trial and error in the lab. Orbital leverages its proprietary AI technologies at its advanced materials R&D facility in Princeton, NJ to design, develop and deploy new advanced materials and technologies faster and more accurately than is possible with human input alone.

This partnership marks an impactful milestone, following a recent partnership announcement with Amazon Web Services , investment from NVentures , Nvidia's venture capital arm, and the launch of“Orb” , its open-source AI model for designing advanced materials.

About Orbital:

Launched at the end of 2022, Orbital Materials (Orbital) leverages AI to accelerate and redefine the discovery, testing, and deployment of advanced materials and technologies. Traditional methods of discovering these technologies have long relied on time-consuming trial and error processes in the lab, often resulting in years of experimentation before success is achieved. By leveraging its proprietary AI technologies at its advanced materials R&D facility in Princeton, Orbital designs, synthesizes and deploys end-to-end technologies quicker than possible with human input alone.

About Civo:

Civo is the cloud provider built for the cloud-native era, delivering fast, reliable, and scalable infrastructure with simplicity at its core. Offering both public and private cloud solutions, Civo ensures organizations have full control over their data while maintaining flexibility and compliance. Designed to challenge traditional cloud models, Civo prioritizes fairness, data sovereignty, and transparent pricing, enabling businesses to scale without hidden costs. Trusted by DevOps teams and enterprises worldwide, Civo provides lightning-fast Kubernetes, high-performance AI/ML GPUs, and cutting-edge managed machine learning solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Civo empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of modern cloud computing with confidence.

