Wipeos Partners With Carahsoft To Offer Enterprise-Grade Data Sanitization To Public Sector And Healthcare Organizations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Tim Boltz, Program Executive for Healthcare Solutions at CarahsoftEDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WipeOS , a leader in enterprise data sanitization solutions, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, to bring its innovative data erasure technology to Public Sector and Healthcare organizations. Through this partnership, Carahsoft will serve as a Master Government Aggregatorfor WipeOS, making their secure data sanitization solutions available through Carahsoft's reseller partners and OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.While data sanitization is often complicated with intricate setups and costly licensing, WipeOS delivers enterprise-grade security through a brilliantly simple approach -- a single 1U rack appliance that transforms data centers' secure wiping capabilities."Public Sector organizations and healthcare facilities need reliable, efficient solutions for secure data sanitization that meet strict compliance requirements, including HIPAA, while maximizing the value of IT assets," said Drew Heal, CEO of WipeOS. "Our partnership with Carahsoft makes it easier than ever for these organizations to access our streamlined approach to data security and asset management."The WipeOS solution plugs directly into existing network infrastructure, enabling secure wiping of any workstation or server without additional hardware or complex configurations. Key features include:-Network-based sanitization that keeps sensitive data within security perimeters-Automated drive information collection and S.M.A.R.T. diagnostics-Configurable 1/3/7-pass wiping options meeting major compliance standards including HIPAA-Built-in drive hours tracking for asset value assessment-Secure online portal for certificates of destruction-Department-level targeting for simultaneous wiping of multiple assets"WipeOS's enterprise-grade data sanitization technology is a powerful addition to our cybersecurity portfolio," said Tim Boltz, Program Executive for Healthcare Solutions at Carahsoft. "Their automation platform doesn't just meet compliance standards – it establishes new benchmarks while dramatically reducing implementation time. The intuitive design delivers enterprise-level security with consumer-grade simplicity, precisely what our Public Sector and Healthcare customers require. Our reseller partners can now offer a solution that transforms data protection from a regulatory burden into a competitive advantage, eliminating bottlenecks throughout the entire data lifecycle."WipeOS's automated approach cuts labor costs by up to 60 percent while maintaining ironclad security and compliance. The system streamlines hardware refreshes and decommissioning projects by enabling targeted wiping of individual machines or entire departments, with comprehensive reporting and compliance documentation.WipeOS solutions are available through Carahsoft's OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the WipeOS team at Carahsoft at (571) 590-6500 or the Carahsoft Technology Partner Site: ... .About WipeOSWipeOS is an enterprise-grade data sanitization platform that delivers secure and permanent data erasure for IT devices. By offering automated compliance reporting, third-party verification, and seamless integration with asset management systems, WipeOS enables organizations to eliminate data breach risks while ensuring regulatory compliance. Visit us at .About CarahsoftCarahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Healthcare Technology, Data Protection, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

