Patientsmedical And Surrogacy4all Launch National Induced Lactation Program For Intended Parents Using Surrogacy

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PatientsMedical, one of the nation's oldest hormone-focused integrative medical practice founded in 1974, in collaboration with Surrogacy4All, a large fully licensed international surrogacy agency, has launched a groundbreaking Induced Lactation and Parental Bonding Program aimed at helping non-gestational mothers breastfeed their children.

This new service combines safe, physician-supervised hormone protocols with lactation support, psychological counseling, and nutritional care. It allows mothers who did not experience pregnancy-such as those using gestational carriers, adoptive parents, and same-sex female couples-to establish a milk supply and breastfeed their baby, building the intimate maternal bond typically formed during early postpartum.

“Our mission is to empower mothers in every form,” says Dr. Pooja Patel, at PatientsMedical.“For Intended Mothers who didn't carry the pregnancy, induced lactation offers a priceless emotional and biological connection with their child.”

The program includes:

Customized hormone therapy protocols (estrogen, progesterone, domperidone)

Prolactin-stimulating medications and galactagogues

Breast pump support and breast stimulation schedules

IBCLC-certified lactation consultation

Access to milk donor options if supplementation is needed

Weekly virtual visits and community peer support

Optional postpartum counseling and nutrition support

The protocol is based on the established Newman-Goldfarb method, refined by the team at PatientsMedical, which has specialized in hormone care since 1974.

“We've combined 50+ years of hormone therapy experience with our deep understanding of fertility care to create the first comprehensive lactation program designed for surrogacy families,” says Deepak Gulati, co-founder of Surrogacy4All.“This is part of our larger vision to support the entire journey-not just conception and birth, but bonding and beyond.”

New Add-On Services for Intended Parents

Surrogacy4All and PatientsMedical are also introducing additional services to support Intended Parents, including:

Genetic counseling and embryo screening

Egg freezing and IVF preparation

Concierge pediatric setup after birth

Fertility nutrition and acupuncture

Postpartum hormone balancing and wellness

These offerings aim to provide a full-service experience that extends far beyond traditional agency offerings. All services are available as standalone or bundled care packages under one umbrella.

Testimonials from Families

Angela R., an Intended Mother from Chicago, shared:

"I didn't carry my daughter, but I breastfed her from her first day. The team at PatientsMedical made it possible-it gave me a connection I never thought I could have."

Marie and Tasha D., a same-sex couple from Brooklyn, added:

"We both induced lactation and took turns feeding our son. It gave us a shared parenting experience from the very first moment."

Targeting Physicians and Fertility Clinics

PatientsMedical and Surrogacy4All are launching a national physician awareness campaign that includes:

Email blast to over 20,000 OB/GYNs and fertility providers

Custom referral protocols for fertility clinics

White-labeled packages for integrative practices and doulas

Physicians interested in referring patients or integrating the program can access professional materials via the media contact below.

Global Availability

With FDA and Health Canada licensure, Surrogacy4All serves clients across the United States, Canada, India, and Ghana, offering full surrogacy coordination services. The induced lactation program will now be offered as a value-added service to all Intended Parents working with the agency, and as a standalone service to outside patients through PatientsMedical.

How to Enroll

To learn more or begin the induction protocol,send us an email to ..., call 1-212-661-7673 or visit:





