Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Opens First Connecticut Location In Partnership With Noble Gas, Inc.

Each of the three new Capriotti's coming to Connecticut will be part of Noble Gas's vision to redefine the convenience store and fueling experience, offering premium food options alongside EV charging, car washes, and other amenities. The Enfield location is set to open on

Meet the Local Franchise Owners

James Drazdowsky, a seasoned multi-unit franchise operator, and his wife, Nicole, are leading Capriotti's expansion into Connecticut. With over a decade of franchising experience, James identified and seized the opportunity to bring high-quality, handcrafted sandwiches to Noble Gas customers.

"I was drawn to Capriotti's because of its commitment to quality and its strong corporate support system," said James Drazdowsky . "We're excited to introduce Connecticut to Capriotti's, and we believe this partnership with Noble will set a new standard for what guests expect from a convenience store dining experience."

For Noble Gas, Capriotti's is a natural fit for its premium, all-in-one fueling and dining concept. Bringing hand-crafted, high-quality sandwiches to its fueling centers will help connect consumers and their needs throughout New England.

"Capriotti's brings best-in-class sandwiches to our customers while aligning with our mission to offer a clean, welcoming, and high-class experience," said Michael Frisbie, Co-Owner of Noble Gas, Inc. "James and Nicole's Capriotti's locations are family-run, Connecticut-based businesses, just like Noble Gas. This partnership is about more than just food; it's about creating a destination where people want to stop, refuel, and enjoy a great meal from those that care about quality in their communities."

This partnership marks just the beginning, as Capriotti's and Noble Gas explore further expansion opportunities across New England, with potential locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and additional sites throughout Connecticut.

What Guests Can Expect at Capriotti's in Enfield

Capriotti's is known for its freshly made, premium sandwiches, including:



The Bobbie® – Voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America," featuring fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo.

Capastrami – A hot pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and homemade coleslaw. Cheesesteaks – Made with premium steak, chicken, or Impossible plant-based meat, melted cheese, and hot or sweet peppers.

In addition to serving up delicious sandwiches, the new Enfield Capriotti's will offer:



Capriotti's Rewards App – Guests can earn and redeem rewards for free food.

Convenient Ordering – Online ordering, order-ahead options, and third-party delivery. Catering Services – Perfect for corporate events, parties, and gatherings.

As part of the overall collaboration between the brands, exclusive offers and rewards will be available for those who add a Soapy Noble Carwash to their visit or download the CAPAddicts Rewards app. During the grand opening event, Enfield's Chamber of Commerce will be present for a ribbon cutting ceremony that will also include other giveaways and deals.

Following the Enfield launch, the Drazdwoskys plan to open two additional Capriotti's locations in Noble Gas fuel stations in Windsor and Hamden , solidifying the brand's presence in Connecticut.

For more information on the launch of Capriotti's in Connecticut or to find a location nearest to you, please visit . To find out more about Capriotti's, including upcoming franchise projects in New England and franchise opportunities available across the country, visit .

