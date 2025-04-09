BROAD ARROW ADDS RARE RUF CTR YELLOWBIRD TO PORSCHE AUCTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AIR|WATER



1989 RUF CTR Yellowbird highlights latest consignments for Broad Arrow's second annual Porsche Auction at the popular Air|Water happening

Yellowbird leads exceptional list of Porsche performance and racing cars set for April 26 auction in Costa Mesa, California

Further highlights include a 1966 Porsche 906, 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer, 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 X88, 2012 RUF Rt 12 S with factory-fitted R-spec engine, and more Bidder registration and additional information on all lots updated daily at broadarrowauctions.com

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, has announced an exceedingly rare 1989 RUF CTR Yellowbird , chassis no. W09BT0348KPR06023, to lead its second annual Porsche Auction in partnership with Air|Water. Set for April 26 at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, California, the single-day auction held within the Air|Water event will once again feature more than 50 desirable Porsches along with a selection of coveted Porsche memorabilia pieces.

The importance of the original RUF CTR cannot be understated-it remains the benchmark for the entire brand, the reference performance car of its generation, and a rare classic for a new generation of collectors. The example Broad Arrow has the pleasure of presenting at the Porsche Air|Water auction is one of only 29 W09 Group C Turbo Ruf (CTR) Yellowbirds built and is known to be the only Yellowbird specified with a special lightweight interior. A fully matching-numbers example, it is also Factory authenticated by its RUF Zertifikat in 2016. Equipped with a 3.4-liter twin-turbo flat six with a RUF six-speed manual transmission producing 469 horsepower and capable of a 213-mph top speed, it was the fastest production car at the time. This is truly an exceptional example of RUF's record-breaking supercar made world-famous at the Nürburgring by test driver Stefan Roser. The CTR Yellowbird is estimated to bring $4,500,000 to $5,500,000 later this month.

Alexander Weaver , Senior Car Specialist and VP of Private Sales for Broad Arrow states,“The Ruf CTR represents the pinnacle of all rear-engine supercars and is the ultimate design evolution of the model. These low-production examples are without question one of the most sought-after supercars of our time and continue to gain ground in both their value as well as collectability, especially against their contemporary competitors.”

Weaver goes on to say,“The upcoming Air|Water auction is comprised of a terrific offering of Porsche models and in addition to the RUF, cars like the 1990 911 Reimagined by Singer, 1966 Carrera 6 and Turbo 3.6 X88 bring together highlights from all eras and facets of the brand. The auction, coupled with the already sold-out Saturday show, will be a highlight on the Porsche calendar for 2025, and we look forward to welcoming clients from around the world for what will surely be an exciting and unrepeatable weekend.”

Additional highlights for the Porsche Air|Water auction feature a series of sought-after Porsche performance and racing icons. The group includes:



1966 Porsche 906 (Estimate: $1,600,000 - $1,900,000), chassis no. 906-140, an excellent example of the streamlined, prototype sports racer that captured an overall victory at the 1966 Targa Florio and signaled the dawn of a new golden age of endurance racing. This particular car is offered in largely unrestored condition, retaining numerous as-built details. It is fitted with a replacement magnesium-case Type 910 flat-six and its original serialized racing gearbox. It is finished in blue livery as campaigned by sports car dealer and racing driver Monte Shelton in the late 1960s.



1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer (Estimate: $1,050,000 - $1,250,000), chassis no. WP0AB2961LS451139, known as the“Central Florida” commission. This exceptionally specified 911 is finished in Singer Racing White-a color that pays tribute to some of Porsche's earliest models-and is well-equipped to offer vastly improved performance. It is powered by the 4.0-liter Ed Pink-built air-cooled flat-six engine and boasts an Öhlins 2-Way sport adjustable suspension, and premium Brembo brakes with carbon ceramic rotors. Well-optioned with multiple Special Wishes items, it is the perfect harmony of mechanical excellence and timeless design and has covered less than 2,300 miles since Reimagining.



1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 X88 (Estimate: $530,000 - $560,000), chassis no. WP0ZZZ96ZRS470400, one of the most desirable of the so-called Porsche Works Performance“package cars”. This car is one of only 64 examples of the X88 Works Performance Package produced for the 1994 911 Turbo 3.6. It features an enhanced M64/50 air-cooled flat-six producing 385 horsepower and the rare X92 front lip spoiler typically reserved for the exclusive Turbo S X88. Finished in striking Paint-to-Sample non-metallic“Ferrari Yellow” over a Black leather interior, it is offered with only 52,848 km recorded at cataloging and following a recent extensive engine and suspension service.

2012 RUF Rt 12 S (Estimate: $600,000 - $700,000), chassis no. W09BD0384CPR06148. The Rt 12 was produced in exceptionally limited numbers, with each car custom-built to its owner's specifications. Given its rare configuration, well-documented service history, and recent maintenance by R-Strada, this final model year Rt 12 S stands as one of the most coveted RUF automobiles available, especially considering its factory-fitted R-specification 730 horsepower engine and 200+ mph performance.

The Porsche Air|Water Auction reflects Broad Arrow and Hagerty's continued commitment to the Porsche community, helping enthusiasts to protect, buy, sell, and enjoy their Porsches. The auction adds an experiential element to the Air|Water event, attended by thousands in 2024. Broad Arrow looks forward to once again celebrating all things Porsche with one of the most loyal and engaged enthusiast bases in the collector car industry. Bidder registration and additional information on all current consignments in available at The complete digital catalog will be available soon.

1989 RUF CTR Yellowbird set to headline Broad Arrow's Porsche Air|Water Auction Another view of the 1989 RUF CTR Yellowbird set to headline Broad Arrow's Porsche Air|Water Auction

