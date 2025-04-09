Quantum Computing Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before April 28, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights – QUBT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of

Shareholders who purchased shares of QUBT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 30, 2020 to January 15, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants overstated the capabilities of QCI's quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (ii) defendants overstated the scope and nature of QCI's relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI's NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (iii) defendants overstated QCI's progress in developing a thin film lithium niobate, TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company's TFLN chips; (iv) QCI's business dealings with Quad M and millionways both qualified as related party transactions; (v) accordingly, QCI's revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (vi) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI's business and reputation; and (vii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 28, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of QUBT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 28, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices.

