Xerafy And ABL Partner To Advance RFID Asset Tracking Software Adoption In Energy, Healthcare, And Manufacturing

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xerafy , a leader in RFID engineering, and ABL, a pioneer in low-code asset tracking software , have joined forces to accelerate digital transformation in asset-intensive industries. Their partnership delivers a seamless, end-to-end RFID asset tracking solution designed to meet the complex needs of sectors such as Oil & Gas, Renewables, Healthcare, and Manufacturing-helping organizations streamline operations, improve asset utilization, and ensure regulatory compliance.Delivering Next-Generation Asset Tracking SoftwareThe partnership brings together Xerafy's field-proven RFID tagging solutions and ABL's award-winning AssetVoiceasset tracking software. This integrated solution empowers businesses with real-time asset visibility and intelligent automation across critical workflows.With support for RFID, IoT sensors, and cloud-based services, AssetVoiceenables low-code, fully customizable workflows tailored to each organization's operational needs. Companies can configure the platform to track assets by location, condition, and usage-reducing manual workload, minimizing asset loss, improving compliance, and cutting operational costs.As part of the SAP and IBM ecosystems, AssetVoicehas been deployed in 49 countries across hundreds of asset types, making it a versatile, all-in-one asset tracking platform trusted by global enterprises.Watch AssetVoicein ActionWatch the video to check how ABL's asset tracking software uses RFID technology and IoT to deliver real-time visibility, improve utilization, and enhance decision-making across asset-intensive operations.Trusted Expertise Across Key IndustriesXerafy and ABL bring together deep domain expertise in delivering scalable RFID asset tracking software across critical sectors:Energy: Boosting asset utilization, customizing workflows, eliminating bottlenecks, minimizing downtime, improving digital traceability, and enhancing safety compliance.Healthcare: Streamlining the tracking of medical equipment and devices to prevent loss, meet regulatory requirements, and enable data-driven resource allocation for direct patient care.Manufacturing: Enabling end-to-end asset visibility across production lines to improve efficiency, reduce manual effort, and support lean operations.Executive Insights“RFID has the power to transform asset tracking, yet many organizations still encounter friction and barriers to adoption,” said Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Xerafy.“Our partnership with ABL brings together deep domain expertise and a seamless end-to-end solution that simplifies digitization. Together, we're enabling businesses to gain real-time visibility, boost operational efficiency, and maximize asset utilization.”“Asset-intensive industries need smarter ways to manage critical assets to prevent loss, unnecessary overstocking, and time wastage,” said Peter Adam, Group Managing Director AIM at ABL Group.“Our partnership with Xerafy facilitates a seamless integration between their RFID technology and our intelligent asset tracking platform for management of change.”About XerafyXerafy enables digital transformation at Fortune 500 companies with benchmark-topping RFID tagging solutions, deep domain expertise, and award-winning engineering. The company is a pioneer in the development of industrial RFID technology, providing advanced tagging solutions that enhance asset tracking and inventory management across energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.About ABL GroupABL Group is a leading independent global consultancy delivering energy, marine, engineering, and digital solutions to drive safety and sustainability in the renewables, maritime, and oil & gas sectors. Operating under four specialist brands-ABL, OWC, Longitude, and AGR-the Group has a presence in 43 countries worldwide.

