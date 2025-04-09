PRIVATEER's GLOBAL EXPANSION CONTINUES WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TAIWAN's FAR EASTERN GROUP

Privateer, Wozniak-founded space sustainability & geospatial leader, gets investment from Taiwan's Far Eastern Group.

"We've grown with the backing of some of the best venture firms in the world, and I'm thrilled to count the prestigious Far Eastern Group among them," Privateer CEO and Chairman Alex Fielding said. "I look forward to working together on public and private sector opportunities in the Asia-Pacific as Privateer continues to expand globally."

FEG's investment becomes the latest milestone for Privateer, which followed its $56.5M Series A fundraise and Orbital Insight acquisition with a contract award from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency .

Fusing disparate data sources for an all-domain perspective with AI-driven analysis, the company's intelligence solutions eliminate gaps to uniquely produce critical insights. Privateer's recent maritime monitoring tool exemplifies the optimizing power of its blend of space domain awareness, Earth observation data, and AI modeling.

"Privateer's cutting-edge sea-to-space intelligence platform offers powerful insights that can drive innovation across a wide range of industries," said Juliana Pidner Hsu, Managing Director of DRIVE Catalyst, FEG's venture capital arm. "Investing in this level of advanced technology strengthens our ability to understand complex regional dynamics and identify transformative solutions-particularly in areas like marine transportation, which is central to FEG's operations."

The investment demonstrates the premium placed on real-time, actionable intelligence as businesses and governments navigate increasingly complex and interrelated global challenges at a time of intense focus on government efficiency.

Privateer's sustainable, scalable decision intelligence platform responds to that need by enabling speed, cost, and accuracy of information for civil, commercial, and defense applications.

Privateer is a leader in Earth intelligence and AI, integrating data from sea to space to deliver actionable insights. Leveraging advanced analytics, Privateer enables organizations to understand the present, anticipate the future, and make better decisions. From global security and supply chain resilience to infrastructure monitoring, Privateer transforms space-based data into strategic intelligence. Co-founded by Apple pioneer Steve Wozniak, the company is committed to making space a shared and sustainable resource for humanity.

