Sourcefuse Launches Arcmod.Ai- A Smarter, AI-Powered Solution To Discovery And Modernization

- Gautam Ghai, CEO at SourceFuseJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SourceFuse, a strategic digital transformation company helping businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies, today announced the launch of ArcMod , an innovative AI-powered architecture discovery and modernization tool. Designed to address the complexities of legacy systems, ArcMod empowers IT leaders with instant and actionable insights that accelerates modernization while reducing risk.“At SourceFuse, we are committed to driving meaningful innovation that helps businesses future-proof their technology infrastructure,” said Gautam Ghai, CEO at SourceFuse.“ArcMod is a game-changer, enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of AI for faster, smarter, and risk-free discovery and assessment. With its ability to rapidly analyze, document, and map complex legacy architectures, ArcMod empowers IT leaders to make confident and informed decisions.”“We are so proud to launch ArcMod because we have a deep understanding of the intricacies of modernizing legacy infrastructures, in particular, the critical first steps of any modernization: discovery and assessment,” said Kabir Chandhoke, COO at SourceFuse.“Our talented team of genAI experts developed this unique tool to simplify, accelerate, and de-risk software modernization by automating architecture discovery and documentation.”ArcMod leverages AI to scan and analyse codebases, identifying components and all of their interdependencies, creating context-based intelligence. It automatically generates detailed, structured documentation and reports everything your decision-makers require for clarity and confidence during legacy system modernization . ArcMod significantly reduces time and effort, accomplishing months of manual work in minutes.It seamlessly integrates into your existing workflows, providing AI-driven precision and insights that offer complete visibility into your system's architecture, empowering you to make informed decisions for the future. Chandhoke continues,“We deliberately developed ArcMod with future system changes in mind. As your code continues to evolve, ArcMod evolves with it using continuous architecture discovery, AI-powered validation, and customizable workflows that meet your unique modernization goals.”Ready to transform your cloud modernization journey with cutting-edge AI? Discover how ArcMod can accelerate your transformation. Learn more and book your FREE assessment with SourceFuse today!

