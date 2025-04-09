Amalitech Announces First US Partnership With Silverside: Diversity In AI Drives Innovation At Unprecedented Scale

AmaliTech x Silverside Partnership

Outside their office in Takoradi, Ghana, the AmaliTech team showcases their dedication to driving meaningful change in tech

A team of skilled tech professionals from AmaliTech

Global consumer brands tap into Africa's tech talent for AI marketing innovation, creating a new model for ethical outsourcing and diverse AI development

- Rob WrubelSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AmaliTech , a social enterprise connecting African tech talent with global companies, has announced an official partnership with Silverside AI , the global AI innovation lab that is a strategic partner of Serviceplan Group , recently named to Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies list.Their collaboration is enabling Fortune 500 brands, including Coca-Cola, to create custom content at unprecedented scale as well as better integrate into the complex digital marketing systems of large global brands.Silverside tapped AmaliTech to create a proprietary AI tool that streamlines large-scale brand campaign development. This collaboration has significantly enhanced Silverside's operational efficiency across all project domains."Originally, a project of this scale would have taken over 12 months,” says Silverside Co-Founder, PJ Pereira referring to a recent campaign created using this tool,“but with the help of AmaliTech, our talented team brought it to life in just two months. We were able to quickly adapt and localize the campaign for different global markets almost instantly, which is especially valuable for large brands.”AmaliTech is now partnering with Silverside AI across their entire brand portfolio, allowing Silverside to expand their technological capabilities and deliver more comprehensive AI solutions with greater flexibility and cultural insights."This partnership has enabled us to showcase our diverse technical expertise while contributing to groundbreaking innovations that are reshaping the marketing technology landscape. We're proud to be Silverside's development partner as they continue to transform how leading brands leverage AI in their marketing ecosystems," says Martin Hecker, CEO of AmaliTech.AmaliTech's expansion into the U.S. market challenges conventional outsourcing models by building sustainable tech ecosystems in Ghana and Rwanda while providing U.S. companies with highly skilled development partners. This approach has attracted interest from major retail, telecommunications, and consumer goods companies exploring how African tech talent can support digital transformation initiatives."Working with AmaliTech has transformed our capabilities. Silverside can expand its capabilities to bring AI technologies and creative amplification across the same global boundaries as our clients. Their teams don't just execute-they think strategically alongside us to develop platforms that empower creative organizations with AI technologies that enhance rather than replace human creativity,” says Rob Wrubel, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Silverside AI, "What makes this special is the combination of Silverside's ability to envision innovative content and AmaliTech's capability to build it," added Wrubel. "As we expand our work with leading brands, AmaliTech provides the global scale and diverse perspectives essential for responsible AI development."About AmaliTech:AmaliTech is empowering the next generation of technology leaders in Ghana and Rwanda by connecting young Sub-Saharan African graduates with global tech opportunities through training, employment, and continuous learning. We're building a future-proof tech industry in Africa while fostering ecosystem development. Through the UN's Decent Jobs for Youth Initiative, we're committed to training 3,000+ individuals and creating 1,000+ direct jobs in Ghana and Rwanda by 2025-empowering women, integrating people with disabilities, and bringing digital skills to youth in Ghana and Rwanda. AmaliTech is supported by the Digital Skills Accelerator Africa (DSAA) e.V. and the Special Initiative“Decent Work for a Just Transition” of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The Special Initiative, which also operates under the brand 'Invest for Jobs', aims to team up with companies to create good jobs in eight African partner countries, and to improve local working conditions and social protection.About Silverside AI:Founded as an AI innovation lab in San Francisco by Pereira O'Dell, an award-winning American advertising agency, and Serviceplan Group, Europe's largest independent advertising and digital innovation agency Silverside operates at the intersection of technology and creativity. Blending innovation lab, technology development, and incubation ecosystem, Silverside connects brands with cutting-edge AI technologies.Press Contact Silverside AI:Emma Swanson, Director of PR, Silverside AI...716-225-1186

