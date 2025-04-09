Brightedge AI Catalyst Completes Search Picture For Brands To Win In AI Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on 18 years of proven innovation, AI Catalyst offers businesses the only comprehensive view of their AI presence and its impact across search platforms

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightEdge, the global leader in AI-driven organic search, content, and digital marketing automation, today announced BrightEdge AI Catalyst-the first all-in-one solution that enables brands to expand beyond traditional search strategies by tracking, understanding, and influencing their presence across generative AI search engines. By uniting BrightEdge's enterprise-grade AI with deep, real-time, data-driven insights in a single platform, AI Catalyst allows brands to instantly amplify impact, outperform competitors, and confidently navigate AI search engines including ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google's AI Overviews.

A New Era of Consumer Discovery

Generative AI platforms are fundamentally transforming consumer search behavior. AI-driven conversations on platforms like Google's AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity have quickly become key points of consumer engagement and brand discovery. Recent BrightEdge data shows that total referrals from AI-first search engines-ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Claude-all grew steadily in March, with respective increases of 19%, 12%, 19% and 166%. This steady rise underscores the urgency: AI platforms are rapidly capturing significant market share, with AI-driven responses increasingly determining brand visibility and consumer choices.

“The shift toward generative AI search isn't just changing how consumers find brands-it's reshaping entire industries,” said Jim Yu, CEO and Co-founder of BrightEdge.“Brands know they need to participate, but are flying blind in this evolving landscape. BrightEdge AI Catalyst removes uncertainty, providing clarity, strategic insights, and actionable optimizations so brands can confidently claim their space in this new frontier.”

Why BrightEdge: Proven Leadership Meets AI Innovation

With over 18 years of industry leadership, billions of search queries tracked, and a client base featuring over half of the Fortune 500, BrightEdge has unmatched credibility and data depth. AI Catalyst leverages this extensive experience and powerful data to deliver an unparalleled understanding of brand presence across generative AI platforms.

“BrightEdge has always been at the forefront, helping brands navigate digital shifts-from traditional SEO to mobile, voice, and now generative AI,” said Albert Gouyet, VP of Operations at BrightEdge.“AI Catalyst is the next step in our evolution, providing brands and agencies with insights and practical solutions needed to ensure their content and messaging resonate everywhere consumers interact with AI.”

BrightEdge AI Catalyst

BrightEdge's new comprehensive solution builds upon the company's leading intelligence and data to deliver brands the full picture of where they are winning and losing in AI conversations as well as how to act on that intelligence. With AI Catalyst, all BrightEdge customers benefit from:



AI-Powered Prompt Research Powered by BrightEdge Copilot: Eliminate guesswork with precise prompt suggestions based on how your audience uses AI search. Copilot taps into deep knowledge of your website, existing search patterns, and billions of historical queries to deliver accurate, targeted insights.

Unified Visibility Across AI Platforms: Track brand presence and sentiment simultaneously across Google's AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity.

Optimize Once, Rank Everywhere: Efficiently optimize content for consistent visibility and impact across multiple AI-driven search environments.

Real-Time Actionable Insights: Pull immediate analytics and recommendations for improving AI-driven visibility and consumer engagement.

Deep Audience Intelligence: Leverage advanced features for persona development, intent mapping, and journey analysis that reveal how your audience interacts with AI systems throughout their decision-making process. Future-Proof AI Strategy: Access constantly updated data and insights to keep brands ahead as generative AI platforms evolve.

Tailored for Enterprises, Mid-Market Companies, and Digital Marketing Agencies

No other solution can offer the breadth of BrightEdge's full-scope platform, which now offers insights and proactive strategies for traditional search engines, AI search engines, and the growing impact of AI on traditional search. BrightEdge AI Catalyst delivers targeted benefits across market segments:



Enterprises: Achieve scalable, measurable results leveraging trusted AI and extensive data resources proven at a global scale.

Mid-Market Brands: Quickly implement enterprise-level AI optimization strategies within an intuitive, easy-to-use platform. Agencies: Manage multiple clients efficiently from a single dashboard, demonstrating clear, rapid ROI and proactively guiding clients through generative AI transformations.



BrightEdge AI Catalyst is available now for all customers. To sign up or learn more about BrightEdge AI Catalyst visit: .

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge, the global leader in Enterprise SEO and content performance, empowers digital marketers to transform online opportunities into tangible business results. Its all-in-one platform provides organizations with crucial market insights and intelligent AI-driven solutions. The BrightEdge platform contains the industry's most unique and extensive data set that connects key search, social, content, and digital media data points. Its deep-learning engine, DataMind, has been powering SEO AI-driven solutions since 2015, allowing marketers to benefit from high-fidelity data-led insights and automated action. Over 57% of Fortune 100 companies and nine of the top ten international agencies trust BrightEdge to help them provide the best performance by becoming an integral part of the digital experience.

