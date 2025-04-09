Fisica, Inc. Acquires Space Vector To Expand Capabilities In Aerospace And Defense Systems

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisica, Inc. ("Fisica"), a leading manufacturer of airborne and ground-based antennas and electromagnetic systems and simulators, announced today its acquisition of Space Vector Corporation ("Space Vector"), a trusted provider of high-reliability RF avionics and battery systems. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1969 and based in Chatsworth, California, Space Vector has been a long-standing partner to the aerospace and defense industries, particularly in support of the national test range community. The company's extensive experience in flight termination systems (FTS), and rechargeable batteries and mission-critical RF systems aligns with Fisica's focus on delivering advanced, reliable technologies for defense and aerospace applications.

"I formed Fisica less than a year ago as a defense technology platform - through the acquisition of three businesses from L3Harris - to think expansively and opportunistically about growth in the broader defense space," said Warren B. Kanders, Executive Chairman of Fisica. "The acquisition of Space Vector represents our first acquisition to augment already impressive organic growth. The addition of a niche business with a differentiated market position and compelling growth prospects is consistent with our M&A approach, which we expect to continue."

"This acquisition marks a key step forward in Fisica's long-term growth strategy," said Mark Rayner, President of Fisica. "Space Vector's specialized expertise complements our existing capabilities and expands our footprint in high-demand sectors such as FTS and platform/system batteries for aircraft/UAV, missiles/hypersonics, launch vehicles and satellites. Most importantly, both organizations share a commitment to quality, innovation and ensuring mission success."

Chris Yamada, Chairman and CEO of Space Vector, remarked, "I am proud of what our team has accomplished at Space Vector leading up this transaction, and we are very excited about the next chapter in our development with Fisica as our partner. The augmented resources that come with being part of a larger but still entrepreneurial organization should accelerate Space Vector's growth, and we see considerable opportunities for collaboration between our team and our new colleagues."

The acquisition enhances Fisica's ability to serve customers across critical national defense and space domains. The Space Vector management team will continue in their leadership positions, while the selective integration of aspects of Space Vector's operations is currently underway, with no anticipated disruption to customers or partners.

About Fisica

Fisica, Inc. is a leading defense products manufacturer that operates three business units: Randtron, Datron and ATI that serve as critical partners for flagship defense primes and the U.S. Department of Defense. The business units design and produce airborne electronic warfare and radar antennas, ground-based antennas, and electromagnetic systems and simulators. Headquartered in San Leandro, Calif., with additional operations in Simi Valley, Calif., the company has approximately 375 employees. Fisica delivers advanced defense technologies that support the evolving needs of the aerospace and defense sectors. More information can be found at .

About Space Vector

Space Vector has supplied high-reliability hardware for over five decades to key stakeholders in aerospace and defense. The company specializes in batteries and mission-critical subsystems that support range safety and mission assurance. More information can be found at .

