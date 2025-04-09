Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
APHRANEL Global Launch Meeting, In Shanghai China

APHRANEL Global Launch Meeting, In Shanghai China


2025-04-09 11:16:46
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leveraging proprietary technology, MOYOM Biotechnology has precisely controlled calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) microsphere size (30-35μm), through-hole structure, and degradation rate, successfully developing the Aphranel MagiCCrystal CaHA Filler .

Corporate Vision: Innovation-Driven Leadership for Sustainable Development

"We are committed to providing safer and more accessible products for the global medical aesthetics market through technological innovation, and promoting the sustainable development of the industry," said the CEO of MOYOM Biotechnology.

About Aphranel

Aphranel® is a high-profile medical aesthetics brand under Shanghai MOYOM Biotechnology, dedicated to advancing global aesthetics technology through cutting-edge biomaterial innovation.

SOURCE SHANGHAI MOYANG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

MENAFN09042025003732001241ID1109409717

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search