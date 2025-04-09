Givbux To Acquire Charter House , Launch $50M Gold-Backed Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)("GivBux" or the Company"), a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the outstanding membership interests of Charter House, LLC, a company engaged in gold-based and related financial services and transactions.

Under the terms of the non-binding agreement, Charter House would receive 1 million shares of GivBux common stock upon closing, subject to the satisfaction of standard closing conditions, including due diligence and definitive documentation. The shares will not include registration rights and will be subject to Rule 144 restrictions under the Securities Act of 1933.

Charter House Trust would also be eligible to receive additional shares of GivBux common stock based on the achievement of certain revenue milestones post-closing.

Additionally, GivBux intends to raise $50 million through an offering of preferred stock following the close of the transaction. The proceeds from the preferred stock offering will be used to fund Charter House Trust's operations, including wholesale gold sales, minting proprietary coins for retail sale such as the“Freedom Round,” issuing gold-backed credit cards that will give individuals freedom around the world.

“This proposed acquisition represents a significant strategic opportunity for GivBux to expand into the gold-backed financial services sector,” said Umesh Tim Singh, president of GivBux, Inc.“Charter House Trust brings a compelling vision, and we're excited about the synergies this transaction could unlock across both organizations.”

As part of the preferred offering, Charter House will receive a portion of the preferred shares and will hold 80% of the voting rights associated with those securities.

The proposed transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the execution of definitive agreements.

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and efficiently at over 100 national retailers and an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.'s commitment to "give back."

The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now on the Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS). The GivBux Super App constantly evolves and adds new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery, and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in e-commerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit .

This press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by GivBux, Inc. in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. The Company intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Umesh Singh, President

Email: ...



Instagram:

X (formerly Twitter):