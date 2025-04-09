Longuevue Capital Invests In Daedalus Industrial

LVC Partners with Leading Control Panel and Automation Provider in the Data Center and Industrial Sector

NEW ORLEANS, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm is pleased to announce its investment in Daedalus Industrial ("Daedalus" or the "Company"), a premier provider of building management and control systems, industrial automation solutions, and electrical contracting services for critical applications in the data center and industrial sectors. This strategic partnership will fuel the Company's next evolution and augment its operational infrastructure to meet rising industry demand for power, cooling, and automation.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the greater Greenville-Spartanburg area of SC, Daedalus excels in design & engineering, precision control panel fabrication, industrial robotics, and comprehensive electrical contracting services. The Company serves rapidly expanding sectors including digital infrastructure, manufacturing, automotive, and other industrial end markets. Daedalus has cemented its leading reputation for ingenuity, precision, and reliability, positioning the Company as the go-to collaborator for the world's foremost mission-critical organizations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Austin Jones, Buff Williams, and the exceptional Daedalus team," said Max Vorhoff, Partner at LongueVue Capital. "In record time, Daedalus has distinguished itself as the trusted solutions provider in high-stakes sectors experiencing explosive growth, particularly within cutting-edge AI data center infrastructure. We look forward to supporting the team as they broaden their capabilities and service portfolio."

"Since inception in 2001, LVC has been making investments in mission critical industrial infrastructure companies," commented John McNamara, CEO and Co-Founder at LongueVue Capital. "Daedalus is a fine example of this, serving rapidly growing digital ecosystem buildouts in data center infrastructure and industrial automation."

"Welcoming our new partners represents a pivotal moment in our journey - one built on a foundation of shared vision, complementary values, and a mutual commitment to redefining industry standards. We extend deep gratitude to each individual whose dedication, exceptional talent, and tireless efforts have elevated Daedalus to its current heights," said Austin Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of Daedalus Industrial. Buff Williams, President and Co-Founder of Daedalus Industrial, echoed "The path ahead for team Daedalus and our highly valued customers is charged with extraordinary potential."

Daedalus has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by intensifying demand for electrical products and services controlling power, cooling and automation across the digital infrastructure landscape. The Company has successfully completed hundreds of complex mission-critical projects for customers across the U.S., earning distinction for excellence in execution and customer service.

LVC Partner Charles Cox, Senior Associate Baker Saslow, and Associate Gage Laswell helped lead the Daedalus transaction. LVC partnered with EA Advisors on this investment.

Abacus Finance provided senior debt financing to support the transaction, and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel. The Company's legal counsel was provided by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP.

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm focused on providing human and financial capital, leveraging a proven 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle-market companies. Having managed over $1 billion of committed capital spanning five funds, coupled with 200 years of combined operating and investing experience, the LVC team is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including consumer, healthcare, specialty packaging, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, mission critical industrial, and precision manufacturing.

About Daedalus Industrial

Daedalus Industrial is a leading provider of automation, electrical, and engineering solutions for industrial and mission-critical environments. The Company specializes in control panel design, cutting-edge automation solutions, and comprehensive electrical contracting services to deliver high-quality, customized solutions that enhance operational efficiency, safety protocols, and system reliability for its customers. Since its founding, Daedalus has rapidly established itself as an indispensable partner in the most demanding technological environments.

