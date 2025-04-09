Hebrew Home For Aged Disabled D/B/A San Francisco Campus For Jewish Living (SFCJL) Investigated By Federman & Sherwood For Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hebrew Home for Aged Disabled, operating as San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL), is under investigation by Federman & Sherwood following a data breach. On April 7, 2025, SFCJL notified the Maine Attorney General about the breach. The incident, which occurred around December 27, 2024, involved unauthorized access to an employee's email account, compromising certain individuals' personal information. An investigation confirmed the breach, and by April 2, 2025, SFCJL had completed a list of potentially affected individuals.

The potentially exposed information includes:



Full Name

Social Security Number

Date of Birth

Signature

Passport Number

Financial Information Other sensitive data

SFCJL Hospital, a non-profit, fully accredited facility with over 200 beds, offers acute and tertiary care to residents of San Joaquin County, including services in cardiology, orthopedics, bariatric surgery, general acute care, emergency care, and intensive care.

