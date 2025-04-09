Hebrew Home For Aged Disabled D/B/A San Francisco Campus For Jewish Living (SFCJL) Investigated By Federman & Sherwood For Data Breach
The potentially exposed information includes:
- Full Name Social Security Number Date of Birth Signature Passport Number Financial Information Other sensitive data
SFCJL Hospital, a non-profit, fully accredited facility with over 200 beds, offers acute and tertiary care to residents of San Joaquin County, including services in cardiology, orthopedics, bariatric surgery, general acute care, emergency care, and intensive care.
If you received a data breach notification and would like to discuss this matter, seek more information, or participate in the litigation, please contact Federman & Sherwood by email at ... or visit our website at .
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD (405) 235-1560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment