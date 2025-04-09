Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Harcourts Prime Properties Investigated By Federman & Sherwood For Data Breach


2025-04-09 11:01:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harcourts Prime Properties investigated by Federman & Sherwood for data breach. On April 3, 2025, Harcourts Prime Properties filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of California. On March 20, 2025, Harcourts Prime Properties was alerted to a ransom demand posted on the Dark Web, accompanied by sample documents containing Agent Information sheets. Upon identifying the breach, they swiftly initiated a comprehensive investigation and took immediate action to secure their systems. The investigation, which is ongoing, determined that certain individuals

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

  • Full Name
  • Social Security Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Other sensitive information

Harcourts Prime Properties is a Southern California-based real estate company that specializes in residential, commercial, and luxury properties, offering services like real estate sales, property management, and Harcourts Auctions.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Federman & Sherwood either by email at ... or visit our firm's website .

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
(405) 235-1560


