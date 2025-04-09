Harcourts Prime Properties Investigated By Federman & Sherwood For Data Breach
The type of information potentially exposed includes:
- Full Name Social Security Number Date of Birth Other sensitive information
Harcourts Prime Properties is a Southern California-based real estate company that specializes in residential, commercial, and luxury properties, offering services like real estate sales, property management, and Harcourts Auctions.
If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Federman & Sherwood either by email at ... or visit our firm's website .
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
(405) 235-1560
