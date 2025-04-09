MMCAP Infuse Expands Inmar Agreement, Deploying Onerecall® For Smarter Recalls

MMCAP Infuse members gain automated tools to meet DSCSA requirements and safeguard patient safety

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence , a leader in healthcare logistics and compliance solutions, has announced the renewal and expansion of its contract with MMCAP Infuse through a multi-year agreement. This renewed contract extends access to Inmar's comprehensive healthcare solutions while introducing OneRecall® , an advanced recall management system designed to streamline workflows and reduce alert fatigue for healthcare providers.

As a national cooperative group purchasing organization (GPO), MMCAP Infuse supports over 34,500 member facilities, including state agencies, counties, cities, school districts, public health facilities, and educational institutions. GPOs like MMCAP Infuse play a critical role in helping their members navigate complex regulatory landscapes, including compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). However, ensuring full compliance presents operational and logistical challenges, such as standardizing product tracking, managing large networks of suppliers, and implementing efficient recall protocols. With the expansion of this partnership, MMCAP Infuse members will now have direct access to OneRecall®, a solution designed to help address these challenges and enhance regulatory adherence.

Beyond recall management, Inmar has long provided MMCAP Infuse with a suite of healthcare solutions that enhance operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient safety across its diverse membership. From pharmaceutical returns management to supply chain visibility tools, Inmar helps MMCAP Infuse members reduce waste, optimize inventory, and ensure compliance with evolving industry regulations. With this contract renewal, MMCAP Infuse members continue to benefit from Inmar's expertise in streamlining purchasing processes, automating compliance workflows, and enhancing financial and operational transparency.

With MMCAP Infuse members preparing for full DSCSA implementation, ensuring compliance while managing complex recall processes is a top priority. Under the renewed agreement, Inmar's OneRecall® solution will help MMCAP Infuse members meet DSCSA requirements by automating recall notifications, reducing manual tracking, and minimizing administrative burdens. OneRecall® enables members to prioritize high-risk recalls, respond quickly, and maintain regulatory compliance without disrupting patient care.

Beyond DSCSA compliance, MMCAP Infuse must support a diverse network of government healthcare facilities while maintaining operational efficiency. Managing large-scale purchasing agreements across thousands of member sites requires seamless coordination, real-time data tracking, and proactive compliance support. Inmar's long-standing agreement with MMCAP Infuse provides integrated solutions that simplify these processes, offering advanced tools for recall management, regulatory reporting, and inventory optimization. The expansion of OneRecall® further enhances MMCAP Infuse members' ability to improve data accuracy, reduce administrative overhead, and strengthen compliance training.

"This expanded agreement reinforces our commitment to equipping MMCAP Infuse members with the tools they need to remain compliant, operate efficiently, and focus on delivering quality healthcare," said Brian Nightengale, EVP, Healthcare at Inmar Intelligence. "By integrating OneRecall® into their workflow, we are not only improving recall responsiveness but also supporting broader supply chain security initiatives."

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we optimize the healthcare value chain to improve patient safety, access and affordability. As a partner for over 40 years to health systems, pharmacies and life sciences companies, we design and build solutions to address the complex challenges in the business of healthcare. Our mission is to enable improved financial and patient outcomes to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Visit inmar and follow us on LinkedIn . Email us at [email protected] or call (866) 440-6917.