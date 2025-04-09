Dramatists Play Service Celebrates 20 Years Of Theatrical Success With JONES HOPE WOOTEN New Comedy Release

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, three of America's most popular and widely produced playwrights, collectively known as Jones Hope Wooten, have built a legacy of laugh-out-loud comedies and vivid strong female roles. In the past two decades, the award-winning titles of Jones Hope Wooten have been performed in over 50,000 productions and produced more than 8,000 times.

"With more than 25 plays published and available for licensing, Jones Hope Wooten has become a cornerstone in community and regional theatres," said Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "They have built an immense following with legions of loyal fans across the country."

Dubbed as "America's Playwrights," the writing trio's highly regarded plays, such as The Red Velvet Cake War and Christmas Belles , continue to gain the admiration of audiences through their keen knack for hilarious and heartfelt storytelling. DPS represents most of the Jones Hope Wooten body of work.

The latest play by Jones Hope Wooten, The Chicken-Fried-Fabulous Spa-Dee-Dah Sisterhood, is a heartwarming, comedic tale of five feisty Southern women navigating life together at their favorite day spa. As they celebrate their 20-year milestone, the new title exemplifies the remarkable talent of Jones Hope Wooten, specifically for creating charming, character-driven comedies, which have made them one of the steadfast and adored playwriting teams in contemporary theatre.

Founded in 1936, DPS represents many of the most celebrated works in American theatre and beyond. The DPS catalog features playwrights such as Arthur Miller, Katori Hall, and Christopher Durang. Other acclaimed comedies in the DPS catalog include Oh, Mary! , by Cole Escola, All in the Timing , by David Ives, and Dearly Departed , by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones.

About Broadway Licensing Global

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Broadway Licensing, Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stageworks, and Broadway on Demand) is a global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of iconic authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Katori Hall, Stephen King, Michael Korie, John Leguizamo, Alan Menken, Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, PigPen Theatre Co., Tom Stoppard, Paula Vogel, Tennessee Williams, Doug Wright, Don Zolidis, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

