Eisneramper Announces Joint Venture With RPM Partners

Focus on financial and operational turnarounds in automotive sector

DETROIT, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper has announced a strategic investment in RPM Partners, a newly formed joint venture focused on financial and operational turnarounds in the automotive sector.

RPM Partners is a team of seasoned experts delivering hands-on turnaround solutions that align operational excellence with financial performance. From boardroom strategy to shop floor execution, it drives measurable gains in supplier performance and profitability across the entire value chain. With deep expertise in the automotive sector , RPM offers tailored services including restructuring, liquidity management, financial diligence, commercial claims, transaction advisory, operational turnaround, launch support, program recovery, supplier readiness, process mapping, and lean management implementation.

"With major shifts in global trade and tariff policy, U.S. industrial companies face unprecedented challenges-and potential opportunities," said Alicia Masse, Partner at RPM Partners. "RPM is built to respond with speed, precision, and impact. Our partnership with EisnerAmper gives us global reach and financial depth while keeping our approach nimble and action oriented."

"By combining services of both an operational and a financial nature-and having the backing of EisnerAmper-we are uniquely qualified to offer a full, complimentary suite of turnaround, assessment, restructuring, and crisis management solutions," said Tony Pashigian, Partner at RPM Partners.

"This joint venture reflects EisnerAmper's commitment to delivering practical solutions where they're needed most," said Keith Denham, Advisory Strategy & New Markets Leader, EisnerAmper. "RPM's team has deep operational capabilities, and we're proud to back a firm that gets real results for clients in today's complex, high-stakes environment for companies in the automotive industry and manufacturers broadly."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 450 partners and 4,500 employees.

SOURCE EisnerAmper

