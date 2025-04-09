Executive Vice President Tiffani Vargas Appointed As SAFE CU Chief Operating Officer

FOLSOM, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Credit Union President and CEO Faye Nabhani announced that she has appointed Executive Vice President Tiffani Vargas as Chief Operating Officer. In her new role, Vargas has direct oversight over the teams that oversee the member experience, and provide services, benefits, and outreach to SAFE's 244,000 members.

Vargas most recently served as the credit union's Chief Lending Officer and Retail Banking Officer. In this new expanded role, she will continue to oversee lending and member experience, with the additional responsibilities for member service operations, marketing, communications, government relations, and community relations to create stronger alignment across these key areas.

"Tiffani's vast lending and service delivery know-how, tremendous leadership depth, dedication to her team, and her focus on elevating everything we do to better serve members will serve her well in her new role," says SAFE Credit Union President and CEO Faye Nabhani. "This strategic transition is designed to enhance collaboration, operational efficiency, and member service while positioning SAFE for continued success."

Vargas joined SAFE in 2018 overseeing real estate lending which quickly expanded to consumer and commercial lending along with loan servicing. She was named Chief Lending Officer in early 2022 and added Retail Banking leadership responsibilities in 2024.

"I am excited about this new opportunity to lead our efforts to provide quality service and experiences to our existing membership, as well as conveniently engage existing and potential members," Vargas says. "SAFE offers personalized service through our branches, an all-local contact center, and digitally, offering a wide range of products that help people wherever they are on their financial journey. I look forward to finding new and exciting ways to serve our members and the community."

Vargas is also a strong supporter of the community, focusing on helping young people reach their full potential. A fitness advocate, Vargas volunteered for over a decade as a cheer coach, mentoring young women. She also served on the boards of First Tee – Greater Sacramento, the National Charity League and for Folsom's Tourism and Economic Development Corp.

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with $4.3 billion in assets and 244,000 members. Insured by NCUA.

SOURCE SAFE Credit Union

