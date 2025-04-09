Sweet Paris Brings New Location To Galleria Shopping Center In Edina, Doubles Down On Midwest Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Behind the new café opening is Tenacity Restaurant Group, led by CEO Dustin Wetzel, CFO Pete Thelen, and Dan Vansteenburg. As a group, they bring over two decades in restaurant experience. In a four-unit signed agreement with Sweet Paris, the team has already brought two locations to the state – Sweet Paris in Woodbury and Sweet Paris in Mall of America , and are the first strategic partners to bring the concept to the Midwest. Tenacity Restaurant Group has been committed to developing restaurant concepts across the Twin Cities since the early 2000s.

"Bringing Sweet Paris to the Galleria allows us to reach more members of the Twin Cities community and allow everyone to experience this unique dining concept," said Dustin Wetzel, Co-Owner of Tenacity Restaurant Group. "We've developed a strong relationship with the Sweet Paris team as we've established our footprint in the Twin Cities area, and we are eager to continue to develop our partnership through this next café opening. The Galleria is the perfect place for our new location, in the heart of Edina, just outside of Minneapolis and Saint Paul."

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café continues to expand nationwide, now boasting 20 stores in operation in Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Arizona, and Mexico.

"Expanding our Minnesota presence is an exciting element of our overall growth strategy, and we are confident in our continued partnership with Tenacity Restaurant Group," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris . "As we continue to grow our national footprint, we are eager to bring the taste of Paris to more communities across the country. Sweet Paris offers an upscale yet affordable dining experience, and opening our doors at the Galleria is the perfect next step for our brand's presence in the Twin Cities market."

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Ivan and Allison Chavez with a mission to revive the art of eating crepes. The brand continues to embark towards national expansion, and is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

