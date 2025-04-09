Sweet Paris Brings New Location To Galleria Shopping Center In Edina, Doubles Down On Midwest Expansion
"Bringing Sweet Paris to the Galleria allows us to reach more members of the Twin Cities community and allow everyone to experience this unique dining concept," said Dustin Wetzel, Co-Owner of Tenacity Restaurant Group. "We've developed a strong relationship with the Sweet Paris team as we've established our footprint in the Twin Cities area, and we are eager to continue to develop our partnership through this next café opening. The Galleria is the perfect place for our new location, in the heart of Edina, just outside of Minneapolis and Saint Paul."
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café continues to expand nationwide, now boasting 20 stores in operation in Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Arizona, and Mexico.
"Expanding our Minnesota presence is an exciting element of our overall growth strategy, and we are confident in our continued partnership with Tenacity Restaurant Group," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris . "As we continue to grow our national footprint, we are eager to bring the taste of Paris to more communities across the country. Sweet Paris offers an upscale yet affordable dining experience, and opening our doors at the Galleria is the perfect next step for our brand's presence in the Twin Cities market."
Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Ivan and Allison Chavez with a mission to revive the art of eating crepes. The brand continues to embark towards national expansion, and is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.
ABOUT SWEET PARIS:
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit , and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit .
