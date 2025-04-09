Construction Resources Company, LLC Acquires Opustone, L.L.C., Luxury Surfaces Distribution Business In South Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Georgia, USA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --has completed the acquisition offrom Mosaic Companies. Opustone is a stone slab and tile distributor with three showroom locations in South Florida (Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach), offering premium surfaces for luxury residential and commercial design projects. Opustone's leadership and team will remain with Construction Resources following the acquisition.

“We couldn't be more excited to have Opustone join the Construction Resources team. Their access to luxury surfaces and high-quality service levels makes them the perfect partner in South Florida to grow our business. Opustone will now join UMI Stone and Cancos Tile & Stone as an additional member to our distinguished family of surfaces companies across the east coast. We look forward to investing in the team's growth and building on their proven success.” – Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources

“We are thrilled to join Construction Resources and embrace the tremendous opportunities this partnership unlocks for our future. We are well-positioned to further solidify our reputation as a premier distributor of stone slabs and tile for our customers. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to the growth it will bring.” – Vera Castillo, General Manager of Opustone

About Construction Resources

Construction Resources, which was acquired by The Home Depot in December 2023, is a leading home products distributor and installer of design-oriented surfaces, appliances, cabinets, and specialty products for professional contractors and designers focused on renovation, remodeling, and residential home building.

