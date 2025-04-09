Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Roots Corporation

Roots Corporation


2025-04-09 10:14:33
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Roots Corporation : Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Roots of its intention to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid for its Common Shares through the facilities of the TSX (or other alternative Canadian trading systems). Purchases will be made in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX and Common Shares purchased will be cancelled. Roots Corporation shares T are trading up $0.08 at $2.26.

MENAFN09042025000212011056ID1109409461

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search