2025 Is The Year Of AI Adoption For Test Automation

mabl's 2025 Testing in DevOps Report shows trends forecasting accelerated AI usage in testing and development.

BOSTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mabl, the leading AI-powered test automation platform, released its highly anticipated 2025 Testing in DevOps Report, the 6th edition, revealing critical insights into the evolving landscape of software testing. The report highlights increasing pressure on QA teams to accelerate release cycles, driven by AI-powered development, while maintaining high-quality standards.

"At mabl, we see the conclusions in the 2025 Testing in DevOps Report as a call to action for continued innovation," says Gev Hovsepyan, Head of Product at mabl. "This report underscores the importance of AI, agentic workflows, and unified testing. We're excited to be at the forefront of this transformation, delivering solutions that enable our customers to release high-quality software faster."

Key findings include:



Release Velocity Surge: 46% of teams report deploying code 50% or more faster compared to 2024.

AI Adoption Boom: 55% of organizations are using AI tools for development and testing, with mature DevOps teams leading the charge at 70% adoption.

Quality Gap: Productivity drains, led by test maintenance consuming 20% of team time, and incomplete test coverage (only 14% achieving 80%+ coverage) are hindering quality.

AI as the Solution: Organizations are recognizing AI as key to addressing these challenges, with 38% of non-AI users planning investment in AI-driven automation. QA Budgets are Being Boosted: 51% of organizations are boosting spend on QA hires; 62% are increasing spend on automation and tooling.

"The Testing in DevOps Report mirrors what I am seeing across the industry," says Jessica Mosley, Director of Quality Engineering at TrustCloud. "AI is unlocking new levels of innovation, changing how we build and ship. It is giving people a real shot to upskill, to contribute in new ways, and to grow into roles they may not have thought possible before. It also reminds us that strong foundational testing and quality practices are the key to the success of those innovations."

mabl will be sharing the report's findings through a series of events and resources, including:



mabl AI & Software Quality Summit: The report will be a key topic of discussion at each stop of the mabl AI & Software Quality Summit, taking place in San Francisco (4/23), Chicago (5/7), and Atlanta (5/15). Website Release: The full report is available for download at .

The 2025 Testing in DevOps Report provides valuable insights for software development and QA professionals seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of testing in DevOps. To learn more, visit mabl .

About mabl

mabl, the leading AI-native test automation platform, empowers software teams to accelerate innovation while ensuring exceptional quality. Our unified platform streamlines testing across web, mobile, API, accessibility, and performance, enabling teams to release faster with confidence. Trusted by industry leaders like Microsoft, Charles Schwab, and JetBlue, mabl transforms how teams approach software quality.

