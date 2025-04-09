Boldyn Networks And California Light Up 80 Miles Of Fiber To Ignite The Future Of Connectivity In Oakland And The Bay Area

Boldyn expands fiber into Oakland, supercharging connectivity and paving the way for AI-driven demands

OAKLAND, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), one of the world's leading shared network infrastructure providers, has completed a critical portion of the California Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative and will complete more than 80 route miles (23,000 fiber miles) of the high-count fiber backbone by the end of June 2025 in partnership with the State of California. This portion of the California Middle-Mile project is a part of Boldyn's greater Bay Area network, a new high-count 220-mile fiber ring connecting Oakland, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Jose among other cities.

This milestone marks a critical step in the California Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative, a state-driven effort to close the digital divide by expanding broadband access to communities lacking sufficient internet connectivity. Boldyn's expansion is setting the stage for future-ready infrastructure that will support everything from high-speed internet for residents and businesses to the next generation of AI-driven technologies.

"The completion of this segment of the Middle Mile network is a significant step forward in our mission to ensure all Californians have access to reliable and affordable internet," said Jared Johnson, California Deputy Chief Information Officer. "Partnerships with companies like Boldyn Networks are vital to maximizing the impact of available resources in closing the digital divide and promoting equitable access to digital resources."

"California is at the forefront of building the infrastructure of tomorrow, and this expansion is a testament to our shared commitment to the state," said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn Networks, US . "This fiber backbone connects homes and businesses, sets the critical infrastructure for the future of AI innovation, supports 5G, enables smart cities, and supports marquee events like the World Cup in 2026. These investments are the foundation of California's digital future."

The newly completed segment of the network will provide critical infrastructure to support high-speed internet access for local businesses, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, public servants and residents who have historically faced barriers to connectivity.

Local community leaders are already seeing the transformative potential of this development.

"Access to affordable and reliable internet has never been evenly distributed, and too many communities, particularly in East and West Oakland, have been left behind. This transformative infrastructure investment is critical in building the next generation of networks that will connect homes, schools, and businesses," said Patrick Messac, Director of #OaklandUndivided . "It's about ensuring that all residents-especially those in historically marginalized neighborhoods-have access to the digital tools and opportunities they need to thrive, making broadband access not just a service, but a fundamental civil right."

Boldyn Networks has taken a strategic approach to deploying its Bay Area network, utilizing its rights of way along the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) lines where the company already provides connectivity for trains and stations. In addition to the 80 miles of high-strand, dark fiber, Boldyn will add over 100 fiber access points, ensuring maximum interconnectivity and future scalability across the Bay Area.

Boldyn's commitment to working hand-in-hand with state and local agencies continues as the company drives the expansion of digital access across California.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

