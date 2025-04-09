Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Auxilium Health Closes Oversubscribed $1.5 Million Funding Round, Secures Additional $275K Grant From The National Science Foundation


2025-04-09 10:01:30
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are grateful for the strong support from our investors and strategic partners across Ohio and throughout the country," said Isaiah Kaiser, CEO of Auxilium Health. "This funding underscores confidence in our biomaterial platform and validates our proactive approach-developing breakthrough solutions that prevent and predict skin tissue infections. It positions us strongly to achieve critical milestones and accelerate growth in our next phase."

Auxilium Health Closes Oversubscribed Funding Round, Secures Additional $275K Grant from the National Science Foundation

Post thi

About Auxilium Health:

Founded in 2022, Auxilium Health is pioneering a new class of advanced biomaterials designed to accelerate skin tissue regeneration and improve infection management. With over 6.5 million people in the U.S. affected by non-healing wounds-resulting in healthcare costs exceeding $50 billion annually-Auxilium's innovative technology directly addresses this critical and growing medical need. Developed from groundbreaking polymer research led by Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Aparna Agrawal, at the University of Akron, the biomaterial platform has already attracted national and international interest from the healthcare and biotechnology sectors. This early traction reflects a growing belief in the technology's potential, positioning the company to rapidly advance partnerships and product development, which will translate into clinical impact.

For more information visit
Email: [email protected]
Media inquiries: Isaiah Kaiser, +1.330.581.7075

SOURCE Auxilium Health

MENAFN09042025003732001241ID1109409358

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search