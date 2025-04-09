Auxilium Health Closes Oversubscribed $1.5 Million Funding Round, Secures Additional $275K Grant From The National Science Foundation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are grateful for the strong support from our investors and strategic partners across Ohio and throughout the country," said Isaiah Kaiser, CEO of Auxilium Health. "This funding underscores confidence in our biomaterial platform and validates our proactive approach-developing breakthrough solutions that prevent and predict skin tissue infections. It positions us strongly to achieve critical milestones and accelerate growth in our next phase."

Auxilium Health Closes Oversubscribed Funding Round, Secures Additional $275K Grant from the National Science Foundation

Post thi

About Auxilium Health:

Founded in 2022, Auxilium Health is pioneering a new class of advanced biomaterials designed to accelerate skin tissue regeneration and improve infection management. With over 6.5 million people in the U.S. affected by non-healing wounds-resulting in healthcare costs exceeding $50 billion annually-Auxilium's innovative technology directly addresses this critical and growing medical need. Developed from groundbreaking polymer research led by Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Aparna Agrawal, at the University of Akron, the biomaterial platform has already attracted national and international interest from the healthcare and biotechnology sectors. This early traction reflects a growing belief in the technology's potential, positioning the company to rapidly advance partnerships and product development, which will translate into clinical impact.

For more information visit

Email: [email protected]

Media inquiries: Isaiah Kaiser, +1.330.581.7075

SOURCE Auxilium Health