Lockheed Martin, Qualcomm, Booz Allen Hamilton And Domino Data Lab Partner With SCSP's AI+ Expo

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), announced new and returning sponsors for their second AI+ Expo , scheduled for June 2-4, 2025 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. :



Lockheed Martin , a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery by providing the all-domain mission solutions and vision needed to accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies;

Qualcomm , a leader in wireless and edge computing technologies-delivering connectivity and leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing solutions that are enabling next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies; and

Booz Allen Hamilton , a private-sector leader using advanced technology to fast-track results for government and business aimed at boosting efficiency, modernizing systems, and safeguarding America, will return as AI+ Expo sponsors. Domino Data Lab , a new sponsor of the AI+ Expo, empowers large AI-driven enterprises to build and operate AI at scale while providing an integrated experience for model development, MLOps, collaboration, and governance.

"We appreciate the renewed support from Lockheed Martin, Qualcomm, and Booz Allen Hamilton for this year's AI+ Expo. They have been steadfast partners to SCSP, and I am excited to have them as part of the Expo again," said SCSP President Ylli Bajraktari. "I am also excited to announce Domino Data Lab as a new sponsor for this year's Expo."

"AI is redefining what's possible in defense technology, from enhancing situational awareness to accelerating decision-making at speed," said Steve Walker, vice president and chief technology officer at Lockheed Martin. "Events like the SCSP AI+ Expo foster the critical conversations needed to drive AI innovation forward while ensuring security and responsible deployment. Lockheed Martin is excited to engage with experts across sectors to explore the future of AI and its impact on global security."

"For 40 years, Qualcomm has been innovating to create technology breakthroughs, and the current AI moment is no exception," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president & general manager, Technology Planning & Edge Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We're excited to partner with the SCSP AI+ Expo to join in meaningful dialogue and share how Qualcomm and our ecosystem partners are delivering AI at the Edge to enrich lives, improve business, and advance societies."

"As a leading provider of AI to the federal government, we are on the front lines deploying novel AI techniques, enhanced LLMs, and dual-use solutions for operations and missions at the edge," said Booz Allen Senior Vice President and leader in the company's AI practice Graham Gilmer. "SCSP successfully convenes the government and the private sector to prioritize U.S. collaboration and innovation in this field. Booz Allen is a proud sponsor of the SCSP AI+ Expo and we look forward to continuing to support the federal government in driving speed to mission outcomes."

"AI is transforming the way governments and enterprises tackle mission-critical challenges. As federal AI policies and mandates evolve, agencies must navigate shifting priorities while ensuring responsible AI adoption," said President of Public Sector at Domino Data Lab Joel Meyer. "At Domino Data Lab, we are committed to empowering government agencies to harness the full potential of AI, ensuring they can deliver efficient, responsible, and innovative services that meet the evolving expectations of the public. The SCSP AI+ Expo provides a vital platform for collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance AI-driven solutions that strengthen national competitiveness. We are proud to support this event and contribute to the dialogue shaping the future of AI in government."

The three-day AI+ Expo is free to attend and aims to educate the public on AI and other emerging technologies shaping the modern world. Last year's event featured 29 sponsors, 156 exhibitors, over 400 speakers , and drew more than 10,000 attendees from 84 countries . With over 100 exhibitors already confirmed , this year's Expo is expected to draw even greater participation.

To register or learn more about sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, visit .

In addition to the Expo, SCSP will host The Exchange: Advancing the Legacy of Innovation and National Security , co-located with the event. For more information about SCSP, the AI+ Expo, and The Exchange, visit .

SOURCE Special Competitive Studies Project

