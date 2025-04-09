Waaree Energies To Expand In USA With Additional 1.6 GW Solar Module Manufacturing Unit

~ Company to Expand U.S. Module Manufacturing Capacity from Existing 1.6 GW to 3.2 GW ~

BROOKSHIRE, Texas and MUMBAI, India, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waaree Energies, a leading player in the global energy sector, is set to establish an additional 1.6 GW capacity solar module manufacturing unit at its Brookshire facility in Texas, USA. This new unit will augment the company's existing 1.6 GW facility, bringing the total capacity to 3.2 GW for the USA market. This decision was recently approved by the company's Board.

This expansion comes at a pivotal time as the global solar industry undergoes rapid shifts driven by supply chain diversification, manufacturing localization, and rising demand for transparent and resilient partnerships. Waaree's move underscores its strategic clarity and focus on building capacity where long-term value can be created for customers and communities.

"At a time when the world is redefining the rules of global trade, we're not waiting for the dust to settle – we're building through it. The United States is not just a key market for us; it's a cornerstone of the next energy order. By doubling our module capacity to 3.2 GW in Texas, we're reaffirming a belief that goes beyond business – it's about trust, resilience, and shared ambition. Solar continues to be the cheapest form of energy. We don't speculate on demand – we create certainty through commitment. Our approach is clear: secure the order, invest in capacity, and deliver with confidence. The strength of our U.S. orderbook is a testament to the trust we've built, and this expansion is a signal – we're here, we're growing, and we're deeply invested in powering America's energy future," said Dr. Amit Paithankar, Whole-time Director & CEO, Waaree Energies Limited.

This new manufacturing line will be seamlessly integrated into Waaree's existing U.S. operations, ensuring domestic supply chain reliability for its American customers. The expansion also reinforces Waaree's larger strategy of de-risking its global footprint while actively contributing to the localization of solar module production in the world's most influential energy market.

Waaree's approach is sharply customer-centric. The company continues to invest in digital platforms and service frameworks to make solar adoption effortless and efficient across geographies. This is more than a capacity announcement – it's a declaration of belief in the United States as the next engine of industrial revolution.

