MDCE Advances Into Artificial Intelligence With Acquisition Of First-Ever AI Powered Authentication Company For Memorabilia
MESA, Ariz., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announces a bold shift in strategy with the acquisition and focus on Real Game Used (RGU) -the first company in the sports and entertainment memorabilia industry to utilize artificial intelligence for authentication.
"RGU is game-changing," said CEO Marshall Perkins. "As the first to deploy AI authentication in the space, we're not just riding the wave-we're building it. This move unlocks long-term value and puts us at the forefront of innovation in memorabilia."
Real Game Used ( ) is setting new standards in trust and transparency, having authenticated over $20 million in high-end memorabilia tied to icons such as Michael Jordan, Patrick Mahomes, Elvis Presley, Lionel Messi, and Michael Jackson. Many of RGU ' s clients are direct competitors of Infinite Auctions, a subsidiary of MDCE, giving the company a unique position: capitalizing from businesses it once competed with. This strategic leverage significantly expands MDCE's influence and market share in the booming collectibles space.
