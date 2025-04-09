MDCE Advances Into Artificial Intelligence With Acquisition Of First-Ever AI Powered Authentication Company For Memorabilia

MESA, Ariz., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) announces a bold shift in strategy with the acquisition and focus on Real Game Used (RGU) -the first company in the sports and entertainment memorabilia industry to utilize artificial intelligence for authentication.

"RGU is game-changing," said CEO Marshall Perkins. "As the first to deploy AI authentication in the space, we're not just riding the wave-we're building it. This move unlocks long-term value and puts us at the forefront of innovation in memorabilia."

Real Game Used ( ) is setting new standards in trust and transparency, having authenticated over $20 million in high-end memorabilia tied to icons such as Michael Jordan, Patrick Mahomes, Elvis Presley, Lionel Messi, and Michael Jackson. Many of RGU ' s clients are direct competitors of Infinite Auctions, a subsidiary of MDCE, giving the company a unique position: capitalizing from businesses it once competed with. This strategic leverage significantly expands MDCE's influence and market share in the booming collectibles space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, market conditions, competitive pressures, and changes in business strategy. MDCE assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

[email protected]

Source: Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

