Smart Retail Market Size To Hit USD 329.03 Billion By 2032, Driven By Iot, AI, And Automation | Research By SNS Insider

Key Segments Driving Growth in the Smart Retail Market: Hardware, Software, and Emerging Technologies
By Solution
In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the smart retail market with a 63.5% share, driven by the widespread adoption of smart devices such as smart shelves, electronic shelf labels, POS systems, and digital signage. These technologies are key to enhancing customer interactions, store automation, and inventory management. The IoT-powered devices and advanced sensor-based systems have further bolstered the hardware segment's growth. From 2024 to 2032, the software segment is expected to see the highest CAGR, fueled by the growing use of AI-powered analytics, cloud solutions, and CRM tools for personalized marketing and data-driven decision-making.
By Application
In 2023, the visual marketing segment led the smart retail market with a 29.7% share, driven by rising demand for digital signage, interactive displays, and video walls that enhance customer engagement and improve in-store experiences. These tools enable retailers to offer dynamic content, personalized promotions, and targeted ads, boosting sales and customer loyalty.
The smart payment system segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the growing adoption of contactless payments, digital wallets, and mobile payment solutions. Enhanced biometric authentication and QR code-based payments are also improving transaction speed and security.
Regional Growth Drivers in the Smart Retail Market: North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Expansion
In 2023, North America dominated the smart retail market with a 32.6% share, driven by the rapid adoption of innovative technologies and robust digital infrastructure. Leading retailers like Walmart, Amazon Go, and Best Buy invested heavily in AI-driven inventory management, voice-activated smart shelves, and cashier-less stores, enhancing customer experiences. Amazon Go, for instance, utilizes computer vision and sensor fusion for checkout-free shopping. Additionally, the region's fast-growing adoption of smart payments and contactless solutions has spurred mobile wallet usage.
The Asia-Pacific region is set to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, supported by rapid urbanization, widespread smartphone use, and retail digitization. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are rapidly adopting smart retail solutions. Notable examples include Alibaba's Hema stores in China, which use smart carts and face recognition payments, and Japan's 7-Eleven, which has automated restocking and self-service checkout kiosks.
Recent Development
- April 17, 2024, Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, leveraging AI and sensor fusion, eliminates checkout lines by allowing customers to shop and pay seamlessly. In 2024, Amazon plans to expand this technology into more small-format stores, more than doubling the number of third-party locations with Just Walk Out. 28 Jan 2025, Tekion launched its Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), leveraging Microsoft Azure and generative AI to streamline vehicle purchases, enhancing customer interactions and boosting sales pipelines. The new Smart Communication tool uses Azure OpenAI to analyze communications and provide personalized recommendations for sales agents.
