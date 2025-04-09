Xcures CEO Mika Newton To Speak On AI-Enhanced Telehealth At ATA Nexus Conference

Newton will discuss leveraging artificial intelligence to effectively deliver guideline-recommended care in telemedicine at the premier digital health event.

- Mika Newton - CEO xCuresOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- xCures, a pioneer in AI-driven healthcare data solutions, announced today that Mika Newton (CEO) will speak at ATA Nexus, the premier event dedicated to innovation in digital health and care delivery, taking place May 3-6, 2025, at the New Orleans Convention Center.Newton's presentation, titled“How can AI be used in telehealth to deliver guideline-recommended care effectively?,” will address the critical challenges faced by telehealth providers today: managing the vast and growing volumes of patient data, and effectively applying nuanced clinical practice guidelines within the constraints of limited consultation time.“The increasing complexity and volume of patient data are quickly surpassing physicians' ability to process information manually,” said Newton.“At xCures, we've seen firsthand how artificial intelligence can distill vast patient records into concise, clinically actionable insights and seamlessly map these insights against the most current guideline recommendations. This approach ensures telehealth providers deliver precise, personalized, evidence-based care.”Newton's session will provide attendees with practical examples and real-world applications of AI technology designed specifically for telemedicine, and demonstrate how AI-driven solutions can enhance patient care quality and clinician efficiency in virtual healthcare settings.ATA Nexus unites health system leaders, digital health innovators, researchers, investors, and clinical experts to collaborate and shape the next generation of healthcare. The conference agenda features an engaging lineup of expert speakers, cutting-edge sessions, and impactful discussions aimed at fostering meaningful advances in digital health.“I'm honored to participate in ATA Nexus and share how artificial intelligence can transform telehealth delivery,” added Newton.“By integrating AI, we are setting new standards in personalized and guideline-driven care.”ABOUT xCURESFounded in 2018, xCures operates a real-time, healthcare data platform that automatically retrieves medical records from any US care site and normalizes and structures them into a searchable database.Assisted by artificial intelligence, the platform auto-extracts source-verifiable, configurable checklists and natural language patient summaries to give fast and easy access to the right clinical information needed to deliver care. For more information, contact ... or visit

