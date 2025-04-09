Immunefi Partners With Runtime Verification And Integrates World-Class Formal Verification Into Magnus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunefi , the leading onchain security platform protecting over $190 billion in user funds, today announces Runtime Verification (RV) as the first official partner of its Magnus platform. RV is bridging its world-class formal verification services directly to Magnus, enhancing the platform's unified security offering for complete onchain protection.

Onchain security today is fragmented, siloed, and often dependent on manual workflows, leaving protocols exposed to threats. Magnus changes this by unifying every layer of the onchain security stack into one seamless platform - from audits and bug bounties to monitoring, firewalling, and now, formal verification.

"We are thrilled to bring Runtime Verification, a leader in formal verification, to Magnus. By integrating their world-class capabilities into our platform, we're ensuring that every layer of Web3 security is powered by top-tier expertise. With Magnus, we're not just unifying security, we're equipping protocols with the most comprehensive security solution, backed by the best tools at every stage," said Mitchell Amador, Founder and CEO of Immunefi.

“I'm excited to be working side-by-side with the team at Immunefi to bring the next generation of security to web3 developers! With the unified and integrated approach to security that Magnus puts forward, the wealth of data that Codexa provides, and the power of combining AI and formal reasoning tools, I'm sure that we will make web3 security a breeze, even for newcomers,” said Everett Hildenbrandt, CEO of Runtime Verification.

Formal Verification in Magnus: An Onchain Best Practice In Real Time

RV is a leader in formal verification, the process of ensuring a system meets its specifications. Since smart contracts are immutable once deployed, formal verification provides an essential layer of assurance that the code behaves as intended under all conditions, reducing the risk of vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers. RV solutions include:



Formal Verification that goes beyond traditional code reviews

Advanced Symbolic Execution for deeper security insights Developer Tools for verification, debugging, and fuzzing

With tools such as Kontrol and Simbolik already advancing the state of the art, RV's formal verification capabilities will now power Magnus. Verification results, audit reports, and bug fixes can be seamlessly integrated into Magnus, feeding into its automations, alerts, and intelligence. This results in a more robust security posture, as RV data directly enhances Magnus' SecOps automations.

Immunefi has paid out over $115 million in rewards to security researchers and helped avert more than $25 billion in potential hack damage. Building on this unmatched experience and track record, Immunefi's Magnus bridges the gap between fragmented security solutions by creating a unified platform for security operations. Magnus allows protocols to easily launch bug bounties, conduct audit competitions, and proactively stop threats through an automation engine powered by the industry's best vulnerabilities dataset.

Sign up for early access to Magnus now, here .

About Immunefi

Immunefi is the leading onchain security platform, working with ground-breaking protocols such as Chainlink, Ethereum Foundation, Optimism, Arbitrum, and many more. Our latest product, Magnus, bridges the gap between security solutions by creating a unified platform for security operations. Allowing protocols to easily launch bug bounties, audit competitions, and proactively stop threats using our automations engine built with the industry's best vulnerabilities dataset. Our growing community of over 60,000 security researchers protects $190B in user funds and has prevented over $25B in hacks across 500+ protocols. Learn more at immunefi.com



CONTACT: