XY Miners Accelerates Development: Acquires 80,000 Mining Machines From Bitmain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 25, 2025, XY Miner announced its latest strategic move, establishing a partnership with Bitmain to purchase up to 80,000 Antminer S series devices produced by the well-known ASIC Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer.

XY Miners vs. Bitmain's Bold Move

In a recent disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), mining company XY Miners shared details of a new two-year framework agreement with Bitmain, which is globally acclaimed for its cutting-edge digital asset mining hardware. Under the agreement, Xy Miners will acquire up to 80,000 S-series miners, including models like the S21 XP and S21 Pro, from Bitmain.

XY Miners provides a range of digital asset mining solutions, including cloud mining services, mining machine hosting, mining machine leasing and sales. The company plans to not only deploy these mining machines in its own mining business, but also strengthen its mining services and cloud mining services to provide customers with better services.



XY Miners Cloud Mining Service

✅ Sign up and get $15 for free

✅ No Hardware Costs – Skip the expensive ASIC miners and GPUs.

✅ No Electricity Worries – The provider covers power and maintenance.

✅ Passive Income – Earn crypto rewards with minimal effort.

✅ Accessible Anywhere – Mine from your phone or computer.



3 Easy Steps to Start Mining Bitcoin

Step 1: Choose a Reliable Cloud Mining Provider

XY Miners was founded in 2018 and has been operating for 8 years. As a company regulated by the UK Financial Institutions, XY Miners has always adhered to the legal and transparent operation philosophy to provide users with a trusted platform.

Step 2: One-minute registration

Sign up for an XY Miners account now (sign-up bonus of $15)

Step 3: Choose a contract

Choose an investment plan that suits you among the many contracts and start mining cryptocurrencies



Final thoughts

Cloud mining is a great way to earn passive crypto income with minimal effort. Mining is better than buying BTC directly. If you didn't catch up with the last cryptocurrency craze, start now. Your future self will definitely thank you. By choosing a trustworthy provider and managing your contracts wisely, you can get stable returns without the hassles of traditional mining.

Investment team and company investment contact: info-at-xyminers.com

Official website: />

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Ewen EMMERSON Director ENTRE-WEALTH LIMITED