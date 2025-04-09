Foss & Company Secures Largest Investment To-Date With Palmetto

$250M Solar Plus BESS Portfolio to Drive Innovation in Clean Energy Solutions

DENVER, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company , a premier institutional investment fund sponsor, has entered into a $250 million tax credit transaction involving residential solar systems paired with battery energy storage. The deal represents Foss & Company's largest residential solar investment to-date and marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to drive innovation and investment in clean energy solutions. The transaction between Foss & Company and Palmetto, a leading provider of clean technology products and services, marks a significant step in enhancing the nation's energy infrastructure.

This transaction is based on a substantial portfolio of residential rooftop solar systems integrated with cutting-edge battery storage technology installations. By pairing residential solar with battery storage, this portfolio addresses two critical areas: boosting the production of renewable energy and providing supplemental capacity during peak demand or outages. This combination plays a pivotal role in improving energy stability and supporting the transition to a more resilient, sustainable energy future.

"This portfolio is more than just a major financial transaction-it's a key initiative in strengthening our nation's energy infrastructure," said Bryen Alperin, partner and managing director, Foss & Company. "This highlights the potential for large-scale, residential solar-plus-storage solutions to make a significant impact on energy security across the U.S."

"This transaction with Foss & Company accelerates our shared mission to transform how energy is generated, stored, and consumed in the U.S.," said Chris Kemper, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Palmetto. "By coupling residential rooftop solar with battery storage at scale, we're not just delivering clean energy to more homes-we're building a more resilient, distributed energy future that empowers homeowners and supports the grid."

This milestone reflects Foss & Company's growing leadership in the clean energy sector. As Foss continues to build on its success with this portfolio, it is well-equipped to capitalize on emerging opportunities in renewable energy, contributing to a more sustainable energy landscape across the U.S.

ABOUT FOSS & COMPANY

Founded in 1983, Foss & Company is a national tax equity investor and fund sponsor that has deployed over $9 billion in tax equity on behalf of insurance, banking, and other large corporate clients into historic rehabilitation projects, renewable energy and advanced energy production facilities. Foss & Company is a full-service advisor with proven expertise in helping our partners navigate the world of tax equity investments. For more information about Foss & Company and its innovative transferable tax credit opportunities, please visit .

ABOUT PALMETTO

Palmetto is an award-winning clean tech company dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy future. By leveraging a cutting-edge technology platform, Palmetto simplifies the adoption of renewable energy for homeowners, fosters innovation among businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and drives scalable environmental impact.

Palmetto's platform integrates digital tools, data assets, and actionable insights to create an end-to-end solution powering its consumer marketplace. The company operates as both a B2B and D2C provider, offering software, financial products, and support services that deliver competitive pricing and exceptional value to end consumers. Key offerings include the Clean Energy Operating Platform, LightReach Energy Plans, Energy Intelligence, and Asset Management Platforms for customer service, with more innovations on the horizon.

Committed to making clean energy accessible to everyone, Palmetto's Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic initiatives to bring renewable energy to underserved communities worldwide. A triple bottom line company with team members across the United States, Palmetto prioritizes people, planet, and profit in every aspect of its operations.

SOURCE Foss & Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED