DREO Summer Lineup Redefines Home Cooling, Launching 12 Smart Innovations For 2025

DREO is proud to announce two major industry milestones:

No. 1 Household Fan Brand on Amazon U.S. for Three Consecutive Years

Source: Stackline data, based on Amazon U.S. retail sales of household fans from January 2022 to January 2025.

No. 1 Tower Fan Brand in the U.S.

Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Tower Fans, Dollar & Unit Sales, Jan – Dec 2024.

These milestones cement DREO's position at the forefront of home climate innovation-powered by cutting-edge engineering and trusted by millions. "It's not just about sales-it's about the millions who trust DREO for smarter comfort, and the quieter, more efficient future we're building for home cooling," said Joshua Gunn, VP of DREO. Today, DREO stands as the No.1 Tower Fan Brand across all major U.S. retail platforms, setting a new standard for intelligent airflow.

Breakthrough in Personalized Cooling: Dynamic Wind Motion Sensor + Next-Gen Brushless DC Motor

The first-ever millimeter-wave radar-powered airflow adjustment system for home cooling, DREO's Dynamic Wind Motion Sensor, detects movement and automatically adjusts airflow in real time, ensuring seamless, hands-free comfort.

This technology is unveiled for the first time in the TurboPolyTM Fan 707S. Unlike traditional motion-tracking systems, millimeter-wave radar enables precise motion detection without cameras, delivering intelligent, adaptive cooling. Originally created for commercial air conditioners and automotive systems, this technology is now being adapted for home cooling, with plans for future expansion across DREO's product lineup.

"Our vision is to integrate this breakthrough across multiple product lines, creating a truly effortless cooling experience," added Joshua Gunn.

What's more, beginning this year nearly 90% of DREO's tower fan lineup will feature the Next-Gen Brushless DC Motor, establishing a new expectation for what ultra-quiet, energy-efficient cooling can look like, including:



More cooling, less power – Maximizes airflow while reducing energy consumption, making it a sustainable choice for homes.

Whisper-quiet operation – Runs at 20 decibels, quieter than a whisper, ensuring undisturbed sleep and relaxation. Extended lifespan – Lasts 88% longer than traditional motors, improving reliability and durability.

"DREO's Next-Gen BLDC Motor marks a turning point for the industry, delivering a perfect balance of power, efficiency, and near-silent operation," said Joshua Gunn. "This transition will redefine energy-efficient cooling solutions for years to come."

Introducing 12 Smart Home Innovations for Summer 2025

DREO unveiled 12 new smart home innovations, further expanding its offerings in cooling, air quality, and kitchen solutions.

TurboPolyTM Fans

The TurboPolyTM Fan delivers powerful airflow and features 3D auto-oscillation, ensuring full-room air circulation in just 1 minute, reaching up to 110 feet with TurboWindTM Technology. Despite its strength, it operates as quietly as 20dB, ensuring a disruption-free cooling experience.



TurboPolyTM Fan 707S (Available July 2025 for $169.99)– The first fan with Dynamic Wind Motion Sensor, detecting movement and adjusting airflow in real time for a personalized, hands-free cooling experience.

TurboPolyTM Fan 508S (Now available for $119.99 on dreo , Amazon , and at trusted retailers) – The most powerful and versatile fan with ambiance light, blending customizable airflow with 1,500+ color ambient lighting options for an immersive cooling experience. TurboPolyTM Fan 512 (Available May 2025 for $89.99)– The best value and best-selling BLDC circulator fan, powered by DREO's Next-Gen Brushless DC Motor for enhanced energy efficiency and stronger airflow.

Tower Fan

DREO Tower Fan 518S (Available May 2025 for $99.99) – Redefining cooling efficiency with upgraded performance, now powered by DREO's Next-Gen Brushless DC Motor. Combining 28 ft/s TurboWind, whisper-quiet 25dB operation, and versatile smart controls, it delivers premium-tier performance at a more accessible price - making effortless cooling more attainable than ever.

Portable Air Conditioner

DREO Portable Air Conditioner 319S – Cools up to 14 feet with IceCool System for rapid, even airflow. Its Whisper-Quiet Noise Isolation reduces noise by 16%, ensuring a disruption-free experience. The Patented Drainage-Free System eliminates frequent water emptying, integrating real-time multi-sensor monitoring, smart water evaporation, and an advanced pump system for effortless operation. With five patented technologies, the 319S delivers quieter, easier, and more efficient cooling for summer comfort. Joining the 319S, the new 318S expands DREO's lineup, offering next-gen cooling solutions for a wider range of spaces.

Enhancing Air Quality & Comfort

DREO continues to expand its product lineup with the introduction of the Ceiling Fan 325S and 334S, TurboPolyTM fans, and the Humidifier 717S -each featuring enhanced airflow efficiency and quieter performance. Additionally, DREO is entering a new product category with the launch of the Dehumidifier 711S, reinforcing its commitment to high-performance home solutions that improve indoor air quality and provide year-round comfort.

Expanding Smart Kitchen Solutions

DREO is also advancing its Smart Kitchen line, delivering convenience and precision with:



BaristaMaker Air – Powered by AeroSilk Technology, it creates perfectly balanced 0.5mm microfoam for both dairy and plant-based milks. Its 8-in-1 functionality offers versatile beverage options, making café-quality drinks effortless. ChefMaker 2 – Featuring CombiCook Technology, it automates temperature, time, and atomization for one-touch precision cooking. The AI Chef Assistant enhances cooking with intelligent recipe suggestions, ingredient recognition, and seamless natural language interaction via the DREO app. It intuitively understands user inputs, identifies ingredients, and provides real-time guidance, making meal preparation smarter and more effortless.

Setting a New Standard in Smart Home Innovation

With these innovations, DREO continues to lead in adaptive, energy-efficient home solutions, making smart, sustainable technology more accessible. As it expands across cooling, air quality, and smart kitchen appliances, DREO remains committed to intelligent, high-performance solutions for modern living.

For more information, visit dreo .

ABOUT DREO

DREO is the No. 1 Household Fan and Space Heater Brand on Amazon U.S. for two consecutive years and the No. 1 Tower Fan Brand in the U.S.-a pioneering smart home technology company transforming everyday comfort through innovation and elegant design. Specializing in air comfort and smart kitchen solutions, DREO has become the choice of over 10 million happy users by combining high performance, energy efficiency, and seamless smart home integration. As the official partner of the LA Kings, DREO aligns with champions in performance and innovation, and is expanding this partnership to contribute to the local community over the next two years. Our mission is to inspire simple yet extraordinary home experiences through modern, sustainable innovation that enhances everyday living.

*Rankings are based on Stackline data for Amazon U.S. retail sales of household fans from January 2022 to January 2025, and Circana data for U.S. tower fan retail sales across online and offline channels from January to December 2024.

