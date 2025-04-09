Dehydrated Garlic Market Report 2025, With Focus On Chiping Shengkang Foodstuff, Kings Dehydrated Foods, B.C. Foods, Varsha Industries And Jiyan Food Ingredients 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dehydrated Garlic Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dehydrated garlic market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.72 billion in 2024 to $6.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to exploration and trade routes, globalization of food trade, the industrial revolution, the renaissance, and the demand from frozen food manufacturers.

The dehydrated garlic market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability initiatives, the rise of convenience foods, the shift towards plant-based diets, climate change, and the growth of online retail. Major trends in the forecast period include sustainable packaging, healthier alternatives to fresh garlic, innovation in food technology, technological innovation, and preservation techniques.

The dehydrated garlic market is poised for growth driven by the rising popularity of organic and natural food products. Organic and natural food products are characterized by their production without synthetic chemicals, pesticides, GMOs, and minimal processing, appealing to consumers seeking healthier and transparent food options. Dehydrated garlic, known for its potent and natural garlic flavor without artificial additives, is gaining traction as it offers convenience and a longer shelf life compared to fresh garlic, making it a practical choice for organic food manufacturers and consumers.

Key players in the dehydrated garlic market are focusing on developing innovative products like plant-based garlic dips to drive revenue. Plant-based garlic dips are creamy condiments made from garlic and other plant-derived ingredients, providing a flavorful and vegan-friendly option for dipping various foods.

In September 2024, Three Dog Brands LLC, a U.S.-based portfolio company, acquired Kennelmaster Foods for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition supports Three Dog Brands' strategic expansion into the dehydrated pet treats market, diversifying beyond its current focus on confectionery treats. Kennelmaster Foods, a U.S.-based company known for producing natural, human-grade dehydrated pet treats, primarily markets its products under the Chip's Naturals brand.

Major companies operating in the dehydrated garlic market report are Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co. Ltd; Kings Dehydrated Foods Private Limited; B.C. Foods Co. Ltd; Varsha Industries Private Limited; Jiyan Food Ingredients; Chhatariya Foods Pvt. Ltd; Kohinoor Food Industries; Natural Agro Foods; Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Apple Food Industries; Asian Food Industries; Ganesh Dehy Foods; Nu-World Foods Inc.; Nature Exports Co; Jalaram Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Garlico Industries Ltd.; V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Oceanic Foods Ltd; Henan Sunny Foods; LIMING Food; Harsh Impex; Pratham Foods; Mangalam Foods; Adani Foods.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dehydrated garlic market in 2024. It is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dehydrated garlic market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the dehydrated garlic market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

This report focuses on dehydrated garlic market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Report Scope Markets Covered:

By Form: Chopped; Minced; Granules; Powder; Flakes; Kibbled; Sliced

By Drying Method: Air Drying; Spray Drying; Freeze Drying; Drum Drying; Vacuum Drying

By Sales Channel: Direct; Food Service; Retail By End Users: Food And Beverages; Cosmetics; Pharmaceuticals; Other End-Users Subsegments:

By Chopped: Small Chopped; Large Chopped

By Minced: Fine Minced; Coarse Minced

By Granules: Small Granules; Large Granules

By Powder: Fine Powder; Coarse Powder

By Flakes: Thin Flakes; Thick Flakes

By Kibbled: Small Kibbled; Large Kibbled By Sliced: Thin Slices; Thick Slices Key Companies Mentioned: Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co. Ltd; Kings Dehydrated Foods Private Limited; B.C. Foods Co. Ltd; Varsha Industries Private Limited; Jiyan Food Ingredients

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Dehydrated Garlic Market Characteristics

3. Dehydrated Garlic Market Trends and Strategies

4. Dehydrated Garlic Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market

5. Global Dehydrated Garlic Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Dehydrated Garlic PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Dehydrated Garlic Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Dehydrated Garlic Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Dehydrated Garlic Total Addressable Market (TAM)

6. Dehydrated Garlic Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Chopped

Minced

Granules

Powder

Flakes

Kibbled Sliced

6.2. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Segmentation by Drying Method, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Air Drying

Spray Drying

Freeze Drying

Drum Drying Vacuum Drying

6.3. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Direct

Food Service Retail

6.4. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals Other End-Users

6.5. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Chopped, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Small Chopped Large Chopped

6.6. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Minced, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Fine Minced Coarse Minced

6.7. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Granules, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Small Granules Large Granules

6.8. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Powder, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Fine Powder Coarse Powder

6.9. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Flakes, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Thin Flakes Thick Flakes

6.10. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Kibbled, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Small Kibbled Large Kibbled

6.11. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Sliced, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Thin Slices Thick Slices

7-29. Dehydrated Garlic Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

30. Dehydrated Garlic Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Dehydrated Garlic Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Dehydrated Garlic Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co. Ltd

30.2.2. Kings Dehydrated Foods Private Limited

30.2.3. B.C. Foods Co. Ltd

30.2.4. Varsha Industries Private Limited

30.2.5. Jiyan Food Ingredients

31. Dehydrated Garlic Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Chhatariya Foods Pvt. Ltd

31.2. Kohinoor Food Industries

31.3. Natural Agro Foods

31.4. Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd.

31.5. Apple Food Industries

31.6. Asian Food Industries

31.7. Ganesh Dehy Foods

31.8. Nu-World Foods Inc.

31.9. Nature Exports Co

31.10. Jalaram Foods Pvt. Ltd.

31.11. Garlico Industries Ltd.

31.12. V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd.

31.13. Oceanic Foods Ltd

31.14. Henan Sunny Foods

31.15. LIMING Food

32. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard

33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Dehydrated Garlic Market

34. Recent Developments in the Dehydrated Garlic Market

35. Dehydrated Garlic Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900