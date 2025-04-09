Dehydrated Garlic Market Report 2025, With Focus On Chiping Shengkang Foodstuff, Kings Dehydrated Foods, B.C. Foods, Varsha Industries And Jiyan Food Ingredients
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$7.77 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Dehydrated Garlic Market Characteristics
3. Dehydrated Garlic Market Trends and Strategies
4. Dehydrated Garlic Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market
5. Global Dehydrated Garlic Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Dehydrated Garlic PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Dehydrated Garlic Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Dehydrated Garlic Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Dehydrated Garlic Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Dehydrated Garlic Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Chopped Minced Granules Powder Flakes Kibbled Sliced
6.2. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Segmentation by Drying Method, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Air Drying Spray Drying Freeze Drying Drum Drying Vacuum Drying
6.3. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Direct Food Service Retail
6.4. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Food and Beverages Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Other End-Users
6.5. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Chopped, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Small Chopped Large Chopped
6.6. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Minced, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Fine Minced Coarse Minced
6.7. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Granules, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Small Granules Large Granules
6.8. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Powder, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Fine Powder Coarse Powder
6.9. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Flakes, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Thin Flakes Thick Flakes
6.10. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Kibbled, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Small Kibbled Large Kibbled
6.11. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Sub-Segmentation of Sliced, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Thin Slices Thick Slices
7-29. Dehydrated Garlic Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
30. Dehydrated Garlic Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. Dehydrated Garlic Market Competitive Landscape
30.2. Dehydrated Garlic Market Company Profiles
30.2.1. Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co. Ltd
30.2.2. Kings Dehydrated Foods Private Limited
30.2.3. B.C. Foods Co. Ltd
30.2.4. Varsha Industries Private Limited
30.2.5. Jiyan Food Ingredients
31. Dehydrated Garlic Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
31.1. Chhatariya Foods Pvt. Ltd
31.2. Kohinoor Food Industries
31.3. Natural Agro Foods
31.4. Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd.
31.5. Apple Food Industries
31.6. Asian Food Industries
31.7. Ganesh Dehy Foods
31.8. Nu-World Foods Inc.
31.9. Nature Exports Co
31.10. Jalaram Foods Pvt. Ltd.
31.11. Garlico Industries Ltd.
31.12. V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd.
31.13. Oceanic Foods Ltd
31.14. Henan Sunny Foods
31.15. LIMING Food
32. Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Dehydrated Garlic Market
34. Recent Developments in the Dehydrated Garlic Market
35. Dehydrated Garlic Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment