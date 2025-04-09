Livmor Unveils New Identity, Leadership Team, And Innovative Product Roadmap

PORTLAND, Ore., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabor announced its rebrand to Livmor Inc., introducing a new corporate identity, executive team, and groundbreaking product roadmap to further the organization's purpose: helping seniors worry less and live more. The company focuses on simplifying the Medicare ecosystem to improve how seniors access healthcare coverage.

Founder Scott Reid says, "This is a monumental day as we officially introduce Livmor to the world after two years of hard work. When you've dedicated your career to serving seniors, as I have, you come to understand the unyielding truth of 'Putting the senior at the center of everything you do.' At Livmor, we live by that truth, helping shoulder the burden of their healthcare journey so they can 'Worry Less and Live More'."

New Identity Reflects Company's Evolution

The company's rebranding to Livmor marks a significant milestone in its evolution. As the organization scales, the new brand aligns with the company's core values of integrity, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to serving seniors. This refreshed identity emphasizes their dedication to utilizing cutting-edge AI technology to decrease complexity around Medicare data and provide easier access to information, redirecting resources to actual care. Everything the company builds is focused on seniors and ensures that technology enhances human connections rather than replaces them.

CEO David Kohel explains , "Our rebrand represents more than a new look-it's a clear evolution of our purpose to drive meaningful change in how Senior's access healthcare options. While staying true to our roots, Livmor captures our values of simplicity, integrity, trust, all centered around the needs of the aging population. We're focused on revolutionizing Medicare access with a portfolio of innovative tools to overcome a dated and complicated system. This milestone begins a bold vision our entire team is passionate about bringing to life."

Strengthened Leadership Team

Livmor is pleased to announce its executive leadership team who will drive the company's next phase of growth:



David Kohel , Chief Executive Officer -With over 25 years of experience, David has established himself as a transformative leader who blends strategic vision with technical expertise to deliver innovative digital products. His leadership is centered around creating more accessible and practical solutions, shaping his commitment to revolutionizing senior care.

Leah Puccio , Chief Operating Officer -Leah is an accomplished senior executive with over 15 years of progressive leadership experience in healthcare and technology. She joined Livmor to continue her mission of making healthcare more accessible and transforming the healthcare experience for seniors. Wilf Russell , Chief Technology Officer -Wilf is a high-performing senior executive leader with over 25 years of experience in the software industry. He's built and managed scalable technical organizations in diverse sectors, including AI, consumer goods, SaaS, and healthcare.

"As the former CEO of Vital Decisions, an organization that worked with hundreds of thousands of seniors, I witnessed firsthand the structural issues within the Medicare ecosystem that often result in misaligned healthcare coverage. These inefficiencies prevent seniors from accessing the most appropriate care. Livmor has invested in an executive team with the experience and skills to address these foundational flaws, streamline the system, and ensure seniors are seamlessly paired with healthcare coverage that meets their unique needs," remarks COO Leah Puccio.

Innovative Product Roadmap

Livmor recently unveiled its 2025 product roadmap, including several groundbreaking solutions to launch in the coming months. These include tools for Seniors, Agents, and Carriers, addressing the entire Medicare ecosystem:

– Easy plan comparisons, advanced search tools, and personalized plan recommendations to help Medicare Agents boost enrollments and better serve seniors.– AI-powered insights, real-time plan data, and customer feedback analysis to help Carriers provide better ways for Medicare plans to serve their members.– Clear, straightforward guidance to help seniors compare plans, understand options, and choose the right coverage to suit their healthcare needs.

CTO Wilf Russell notes, "Our focus at Livmor revolves around developing innovative apps and tools powered by AI to enhance Medicare access and choices for seniors. This mission resonates deeply, and I am enthusiastic about the impact we will make."

About Livmor

Founded by Medicare, AI technology, and Senior Living experts, Livmor exists for one reason: to help seniors worry less and live more. We've created the first AI-driven, neutral Medicare intelligence platform that revolutionizes how seniors, agents, and carriers find the right Medicare coverage to serve seniors' unique needs.

For more information about Livmor and its products, visit livmor or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Christine Pispisa – [email protected]

(201) 245-8098

Note to editors:



High-resolution images of the new company logo, executive headshots, and product visuals are available. Executive interviews are available upon request.

SOURCE Livmor Inc.

