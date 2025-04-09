Johnson Controls Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

CORK, Ireland, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI ), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announces the following webcast:

What: Johnson Controls Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET

How: The conference call for investors can be accessed in the following ways:



Live via webcast at Note: A slide presentation will be available that morning for downloading. Live via telephone (for "listen-only" participants and those who would like to ask a question) by dialing 833-752-4340 (in the United States) or +1-412-652-1230 (outside the United States).

Replay: The replay can be accessed in the following ways:



Replay via webcast – if you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at . Replay via telephone – by dialing 877-344-7529 (in the United States) or +1-412-317-0088 (outside the United States), passcode 1211464, from 10:30 a.m. (ET) on May 7, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 14, 2025.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI ), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

