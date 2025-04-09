Alliant Power And HDA Truck Pride Announce Strategic Partnership, Expanding Access To Premium Diesel Engine Components

WINDSOR, Wisc., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Power, a leading provider of premium engine repair components to complete engines, and HDA Truck Pride, North America's largest independent provider of heavy-duty truck parts and service, today announced a strategic partnership that will significantly expand the availability of Alliant Power's comprehensive product line. This collaboration brings together Alliant Power's commitment to delivering genuine, top-tier parts with HDA Truck Pride's extensive network and industry expertise. Customers will now have streamlined access to Alliant Power's wide range of products, from critical engine components to complete engines, all built and packaged to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.

"We are thrilled to partner with HDA Truck Pride," said Houman Kashanipour "HK", President & CEO of Alliant Power. "This partnership allows us to extend our reach and provide our customers with even greater access to our premium product line. HDA Truck Pride's extensive network and dedication to customer service make them an ideal partner for Alliant Power."

"HDA Truck Pride is excited to welcome Alliant Power to our network of premier suppliers," said Tim Shaw, Director of Product Management. "Their commitment to quality aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our members with the best products and solutions in the heavy-duty aftermarket. This partnership will enhance our members' ability to serve their customers with confidence."

The partnership will leverage HDA Truck Pride's vast distribution network to make Alliant Power's products more readily available to heavy-duty truck parts and service professionals across North America. Customers can expect to find Alliant Power products at their local HDA Truck Pride locations, backed by the same level of quality and support they have come to expect.

About Alliant Power

Alliant Power is the nation's leading provider of premium engine repair components, specializing in OE fuel systems, turbochargers, and aftertreatment parts and installation kits for on-road, off-road, and marine engines. Alliant Power provides new and certified remanufactured parts and offers

complete kit solutions to facilitate faster quality repair. Our expansive product range and service network of certified repair experts will ensure the right repair is done right the first time. With the dedication of our technical, inside sales and operational staff in four U.S. time zones, we ensure our partners get the support and timely, accurate service they need; visit to learn more about our product offering and service network.

About HDA Truck Pride Network

The HDA Truck Pride Network is North America's largest independent provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle aftermarket. With over 1,000 distribution locations and service facilities, HDA Truck Pride boasts the largest footprint in the industry. The marketing group is focused on value-added services, not just delivering parts, but solving problems and driving technical expertise. The organization offers education, product support and marketing programs all focused on growing the business of its members, fleet customers and service experts.

Contact:

Tara Lunder

608-842-5100

[email protected]

SOURCE Alliant Power

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED