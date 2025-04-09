Butterfly Medical Appoints Chief Medical Officer To Advance Novel Treatment For Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Cleveland Clinic Urologist Dr. James Ulchaker will Support Efforts Toward FDA Approval and U.S. Commercialization While Contributing to Medical Strategy and Patient-Focused Care

YOKNEAM, Israel, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Medical, a medical device company focused on alleviating suffering in patients with BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia), announced today the appointment of Dr. James (Jim) Ulchaker, a renowned Cleveland Clinic urologist, as the company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Ulchaker will focus on aligning Butterfly Medical's novel BPH treatment with the medical needs of patients, while also contributing to the company's medical safety, professional society alignment and product strategy as the company pursues FDA approval.

BPH affects up to 50 percent of men between the ages of 51 and 60, and more than 70 percent of men aged 60 to 69.[1] This non-cancerous prostate enlargement significantly impacts quality of life, causing symptoms including difficulty urinating, frequent urination and potential sexual dysfunction, while also affecting emotional wellbeing. As the global population ages, the prevalence of BPH is rising, making it a growing challenge for healthcare systems worldwide.

"With the high prevalence of BPH and the increasing demand for treatment, developing a minimally invasive solution to address key clinical challenges has the potential to significantly improve patients' quality of life," said Patrick MacCarthy, CEO of Butterfly Medical. "Dr. Ulchaker's urological expertise and dedication to advancing treatment options will help the company prepare to bring our BPH treatment to the U.S. market."

With limited BPH treatment options available, Butterfly Medical has developed an implantable device that does not require cutting or removing tissue. Clinical trials have shown that this procedure is minimally invasive, fully reversible, and effectively retracts the lateral lobes of the prostate without piercing or burning tissue.

The Butterfly Medical device has CE Mark Approval and is currently being evaluated in a pivotal clinical study in the U.S.

"The opportunity to contribute to the development of such an innovative treatment for BPH is extremely exciting," said Dr. Ulchaker. "Butterfly Medical's minimally invasive device is uniquely shaped to fit the anatomy of the prostatic urethra, dilating the obstructed area to restore urine flow and improve quality of life. It has the potential to provide a safe and effective new option for patients seeking relief, and I look forward to helping to bring the device to those who can truly benefit."

Dr. Ulchaker's extensive career includes serving as Vice-Chairman and Co-Director of the Prostate Center at the Cleveland Clinic's Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute. Throughout his career, he has made significant contributions to the field through his clinical expertise, research and as an author of numerous peer-reviewed publications, including his textbook Office Urology: The Clinician's Guide. Dr. Ulchaker has also served in leadership roles including President of the Ohio Urological Society, Board Director of the American Urological Association (AUA), and the Chair of the Legislative Affairs Committee of the AUA.

The Butterfly Medical device is not currently approved for use in the U.S.

About Butterfly Medical

Butterfly Medical aims to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). With a team of seasoned medical, technical, clinical and commercial experts, Butterfly Medical has created a novel device and ground-breaking procedure to mechanically and minimally invasively open the prostatic urethra in men with BPH. For more information, visit: . Follow Butterfly Medical on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

FINN Partners for Butterfly Medical

[email protected]

929-588-2008

[1] #:~:text=But%20because%20enlarged%20prostate%2C%20or,over%2070%20years%20of%20age .

SOURCE Butterfly Medical

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED