Qmulos Launches Q-Behavior Analytics And Audit (Q-BA2) To Detect & Mitigate Insider Threats With AI-Driven User Behavior Analytics, Expanding Capabilities Of Q-Audit

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos , a next-generation compliance, security, and risk management automation provider, today announced it has launched an advanced user behavior analytics (UBA) and audit solution, Q-Behavior Analytics and Audit (Q-BA2), designed to meet the mission-critical needs of government agencies and commercial enterprises. Built on the intelligence community's gold standard for insider threat detection, ICS 500-27, Q-BA2 delivers real-time, data-driven insights to proactively identify, investigate, and mitigate security threats across an organization's network.

Q-BA2 is an all-in-one solution that provides advanced insider threat detection and prevention, robust security auditing and rigorous compliance capabilities. Leveraging AI/ML-powered anomaly detection and Splunk's powerful data and analytics platform, Q-BA2 delivers full spectrum visibility into user and entity behavior with continuous monitoring, anomaly detection, and dynamic real-time alerting. Q-BA2 provides out-of-the-box compliance with ICS 500-27, NIST, FedRAMP, CMMC, SOC 2, and other frameworks.

"The greatest cybersecurity threats don't always come from the outside – they often originate within. Advanced user behavior analytics and insider threat detection provide organizations with the critical ability to detect anomalies, mitigate risks, and protect sensitive data before damage is done," said Matt Coose, Qmulos CEO.

Key Capabilities & Benefits of Q-BA2 Include:

ENTERPRISE-GRADE USER BEHAVIOR ANALYTICS



Early Threat Detection – Detects anomalous user behavior in real-time using AI/ML-driven analytics.

Risk-Based Alerts – Triggers alerts based on risky behavior to quickly identify insider threats and potential security breaches. Comprehensive Visibility – Provides security teams with rich insights via comprehensive actionable dashboards

AUDIT & COMPLIANCE READINESS



Prescriptive audit policy as the foundation for complete and quality data

Meets ICS 500-27, NIST, and FedRAMP audit standards out of the box

Reduces manual efforts & compliance costs with automated audit logging Satisfies auditors with defensible, real-time security event tracking

ADVANCED THREAT HUNTING & INCIDENT RESPONSE



Continuous Monitoring – Monitors all user and host activity to detect privilege abuse, unauthorized access, and data exfiltration.

Score Risky Users and Hosts – Prioritizes threats based on behavioral patterns and security context. Rapid Investigation & Response – Security teams can triage alerts and respond to threats before damage occurs.

"Without a comprehensive insider threat solution, businesses are essentially flying blind to the dangers that may already exist within their walls. These types of safeguards are critical," added Coose.

About Qmulos

Qmulos is a next-gen compliance, security and risk management automation provider, delivering the innovative power of converged, continuous compliance through its flagship Q-Compliance, Q-Core, and Q-BA2 technology platforms. Qmulos enables organizations to achieve high compliance confidence while delivering a powerful and engaging compliance experience across all functions and phases of the enterprise compliance lifecycle. Leading government, commercial, and academic organizations use Qmulos' solutions to ensure the highest levels of cybersecurity.

