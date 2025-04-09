Datastrike Executives To Address AI, Cybersecurity, IT Governance And Managed Services At Two Upcoming Technology Conferences

President Rob Brown to Speak at ILTA EVOLVE, CEO Buddy Flerl and Brown to Appear at VixulCon

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataStrike , a leader in data infrastructure managed services, announced today that President Rob Brown and CEO Buddy Flerl will speak at two prominent technology conferences this April. Flerl and Brown will join the "Voice of the Customer Panel for ETS" at VixulCon 2025 on April 16. Additionally, Brown will participate in the "AI, Cybersecurity Risk & Regulation: The New Triad Shaping Governance" panel at ILTA EVOLVE 2025 on April 28.

The two panels will address pressing issues in the IT landscape, including the role of artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity risks, regulatory challenges, and the ongoing pressure of IT departments to maximize investments with less resources.

Panel Details:

VixulCon 2025 :



What : "Voice of the Customer Panel for ETS" - This session will explore key IT challenges and aspirations, such as maximizing data resources, the growth of IT fractional support services, managing rising cloud costs and the adoption of generative AI.

When : Wednesday, April 16, 2025, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where : Exchange ATX, Cedar Park, Texas

ILTA EVOLVE 2025 :



What : "AI, Cybersecurity Risk & Regulation: The New Triad Shaping Governance" - This session will discuss the renewed focus on data governance as a critical business priority, including how organizations can strengthen their risk management strategies in the face of evolving cybersecurity risks, regulatory requirements, and the growing adoption of generative AI.

When : Monday, April 28, 2025, 3:40 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. Where : Marriott Grand Dunes Resort, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

To learn more about DataStrike's managed cloud, database, application, business intelligence services and AI capabilities, or to book a meeting with a DataStrike solution engineer, visit .

About DataStrike

DataStrike is the industry leader in 100% onshore database, cloud and business intelligence managed services - enabling companies to harness IT changes as a catalyst for growth. With a network of highly specialized experts, strategic partnerships with the world's biggest technology providers and a platform-agnostic approach, DataStrike provides innovative solutions and practical guidance to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and drive better business outcomes for small- to mid-sized businesses. Founded in 2008, the company maintains more than 200 clients across North America and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more about DataStrike's services and capabilities, please visit datastrike .

SOURCE DataStrike

