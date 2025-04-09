New Circana Research Uncovers Emerging Trends Disrupting Consumer Behavior And Meal Patterns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Circana Analysis Reveals Rising Office Occupancy Sparks Opportunity to Drive Greater Demand for Morning Commute and Lunch Occasions

Chicago, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC , unveiled new research,“Emerging Trends: Daypart Disruptions Impacting Consumer Behavior,” during the 2025 Growth Summit in Orlando, Florida. The study reveals the evolving dynamics of daily eating patterns, the rise of snack foods in traditional meals, and the influence of life stages and workplace changes on consumer habits.

“Our research showcases how disruptions in traditional mealtimes are creating opportunities for businesses to rethink their strategies,” said David Portalatin , senior vice president and food industry advisor for Circana.“By addressing these shifts, companies can stay relevant and connected to their audiences while tapping into new moments for growth.”

The report highlights pivotal shifts in consumer behavior, including:



Transformations in Daily Eating Patterns: Early breakfasts are becoming more prominent, with 39% of consumers eating before 8 a.m., an increase of 5 points in 2024 compared to 2020. Lunchtime is losing favor as more consumers turn to convenient, on-the-go solutions, while dinner is increasingly shaped by heat-and-eat or ready-to-eat options.

Snack Foods Redefining Meals: Snacks are no longer just between-meal indulgences but are frequently integrated into lunches and dinners, with snackable items like chips, crackers, and nuts gaining popularity. In 2024, 37% of consumers were looking for quick bites instead of larger meals, compared to 36% in 2023, and 29% in 2010. Influence of Work Trends: The shift to hybrid work models has markedly changed away-from-home meal consumption patterns for morning and lunch occasions. Initially, the increase in hybrid and remote schedules posed headwinds for the foodservice industry. However, office occupancy rates have been trending upward, as many companies have strengthened their return-to-office policies. This shift presents a valuable opportunity for the foodservice industry to boost demand for morning commute and lunch occasions. Notably, in January and February, white-collar workers increased their on-premises foodservice morning and lunch visits by 8% compared to a year ago.

“Recognizing these emerging consumption moments will help restaurants and retailers to reimagine opportunities across dayparts and tailor offerings to fit evolving consumer preferences for portion size, portability and price points,” added Portalatin.

