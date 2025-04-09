Politics With Michelle Grattan: Hugh White On What The Next PM Should Tell Trump And Defending Australia Without The US

The Trump ascendancy has forced international economic issues and the future strategic outlook onto the Australian election agenda, even if they are at the margins.

This campaign – while dominated by domestic issues, notably the cost of living – is being conducted against the background of an extraordinarily volatile external situation, with major implications for Australia's future.

To discuss these issues, we were joined on the podcast by Hugh White , Emeritus Professor of Strategic Studies at the Australian National University. White is one of Australia's foremost thinkers on defence policy, China and the region. His long career includes serving as an adviser to then federal defence minister Kim Beazley.

White regards US President Donald Trump as a“revolutionary figure”:

Yet White doesn't believe either Labor or the Coalition is taking defence seriously in this election.

While White agrees Australia needs new submarines, and quickly, he doesn't think they should be nuclear-powered, as promised under AUKUS . He thinks we should leave AUKUS.

After the May 3 election, when the next prime minister meets the US president to talk trade, defence and more, what should Anthony Albanese or Peter Dutton tell Trump? White says: