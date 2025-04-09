Snyk Wins 2025 Google Cloud Technology Partner Of The Year For Application Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partner of the Year Award Recognizes Snyk's Impactful Contributions to Secure Software Development in the AI Era

BOSTON, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk announced today that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for“Application Development – DevSecOps.” Snyk is being recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers secure software development as they leverage the benefits of Google Cloud's state-of-the-art AI solutions.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud . "We're proud to announce Snyk as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

The Google Cloud Partner of the Year award goes to partners who display innovative thinking, provide excellent customer service and prove impeccable application of Google Cloud products and solutions. Snyk exemplifies this criteria, helping customers maintain a crucial secure development mindset as they navigate AI transformation and the use of assisted coding.

“We're honored and humbled to receive this recognition as a Google Cloud Partner of the Year,” said Danny Allan, CTO, Snyk .“Innovations like Google's Gemini Code Assist are helping developers to build our collective future at speeds previously unimaginable. It's gratifying for Snyk to partner with Google Cloud to create and shape the future of secure AI development.”

This recognition reflects Snyk's bold AI security track record in the last 12 months, where the company made significant advancements in AI-driven vulnerability detection and remediation, empowering customers to strengthen their DevSecOps posture. Notable highlights include Snyk surpassing $300M in ARR – a third of which is exclusive to its AI-native Static Application Security Testing (SAST) solution Snyk Code – Snyk's Google Cloud Marketplace business saw significant total contract revenue growth year-over-year 2023 to 2024, Snyk's standing as a launch partner for new Gemini Code Assist tools and an integration with Google Security Command Center , helping customers unify their AppSec and CloudSec visibility - key elements of a robust DevSecOps strategy.

Learn more about Snyk's work with Google Cloud and its AI capabilities here .

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world's developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings, and an overall improved security posture. Snyk's Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer's workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 4,000+ customers worldwide today.

