Recursion And Enamine Release New AI-Enabled Targeted Compound Libraries

Kyiv, Ukraine and Salt Lake City, UT, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, today announced the generation of screening libraries leveraging tools within its AI/ML platform, the Recursion OS, with Enamine's REAL Space, the world's largest source of make-on-demand small molecules. Together, the two companies have curated 10 enriched screening libraries from over 15,000 newly synthesized compounds designed to accelerate drug discovery against 100 key and clinically relevant drug targets in difficult to address biological areas.

Enamine's REAL Space represents the continuously expanding chemical library built on insights from millions of parallel syntheses. While the chemical space offers incredible potential, the sheer volume of compounds, numbering in the tens of billions, makes it difficult to select the most promising candidates. By combining the expansive REAL Space with the Recursion OS to predict small molecule compatibility with protein targets, the collaboration allows for the creation of smaller, highly focused libraries that outperform traditional high-throughput screening (HTS) collections.

"We have been using the Recursion OS to identify compounds across Enamine's vast chemical space for our own internal discovery needs," said Chris Gibson Co-Founder and CEO of Recursion. "This collaboration allows us to extend that approach to areas of biology that are of general interest to the industry. We are bringing together the best of both worlds-Enamine's vast chemical library and Recursion's AI-driven drug discovery platform to help expand the drug discovery toolset."

These curated compound libraries are an output of a research collaboration between Recursion and Enamine, whereby Recursion gained access to tens of thousands of compounds that it individually predicted may interact with the functional areas of biology not addressed by its current 1.2M compound library in exchange for helping to develop libraries of broad commercial interest.

“Enamine's REAL has enormous discovery opportunities. While it has previously been utilized in ultra-large virtual screening campaigns, it has never been explored at scale across multiple targets. Our partnership with Recursion allows us to tap into their cutting-edge technology to rapidly uncover novel compounds with high potential in various research fields rapidly. We are ready to launch this new generation of compound libraries to support our customers' hit-finding campaigns, secured by rapid access to analogues from REAL,” added Andrey Tolmachov, CEO and Founder of Enamine.

About Recursion

Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to radically improve lives. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously generate one of the world's largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale - up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly - and massive computational scale - owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.

Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montréal, New York, London, Oxford area, and the San Francisco Bay area. Learn more at , or connect on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

About Enamine

Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.5M in stock) and building blocks (350K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery. For more information visit:

About Enamine REAL® Space

Enamine REAL® Space contains 64.9 billion make-on-demand molecules that can be synthesized at Enamine extremely fast (3-4 weeks), with high feasibility (over 80%), and inexpensive. The REAL compounds are created by parallel chemistry through the compilation of 143,000 building blocks via more than 167 well-validated parallel synthesis protocols, underlying Enamine's approach to design make-on-demand compounds to maximize synthesis success rate. For more information visit: /compound-collections/real-compounds

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains information that includes or is based upon "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those regarding the collaboration with Enamine and the ability to enhance the precision, speed, and efficiency of drug discovery efforts; Recursion's leadership of the TechBio space; the Recursion OS and other technologies; and all other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may or may not include identifying words such as“plan,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar terms. These statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including but not limited to: challenges inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the timing and results of preclinical and clinical programs, where the risk of failure is high and failure can occur at any stage prior to or after regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations, or other factors; our ability to leverage and enhance our drug discovery platform; our ability to obtain financing for development activities and other corporate purposes; the success of our collaboration activities; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of, and ultimately commercialize, drug candidates; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property protections; cyberattacks or other disruptions to our technology systems; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain key employees and manage our growth; inflation and other macroeconomic issues; and other risks and uncertainties such as those described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections, and assumptions, and Recursion undertakes no obligation to correct or update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

